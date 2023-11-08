MILAN -- AC Milan needed to react after failing to win in their last four games in all competitions and coach Stefano Pioli very well could have been fighting for his job. The Rossoneri were called to do against PSG, one of the biggest European sides, and did it. AC Milan won 2-1 at San Siro in one of the most incredible and unforgettable nights for the home fans in a long time, giving their Champions League campaign new life.

After former Inter defender Milan Skriniar opened the scoring for PSG, the two most iconic players of the home team made the unexpected comeback. Rafael Leao's equalizer and Olivier Giroud's header gave Pioli's team new life as AC Milan will likely need strong results against Borussia Dortmund in Milan and Newcastle away after drawing two and losing one in the first three opening clashes of the major European competition.

On top of everything, it was the night of the comeback of Gianluigi Donnarumma, who played his first game in Milan against the club where he starred since the age of 16. The way he left the Italian club left the Rossoneri fans upset, and they decided to "welcome" him by printing one million fake bills with "Dollarumma" written on them. At the 10 minute-mark of the first half, AC Milan fans threw the bills towards the Italian player.

Coach Pioli needed this kind of reaction from his boys, considering the increasing rumors about his possible sacking. Pioli had to deal with the rumous after some negative results and performances, such as the home defeats against Juventus and Udinese, and also after the first game against PSG in Paris when the French team dominated and won 3-0. Pioli, also thanks to the comeback of some key players such as Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Theo Hernandez and Giroud, had the answers he needed. This team is still behind him and the dressing room is with him.

Even if the timeframe of the season is different, this reaction in the European games is similar to the one that Inter had last season. While the pressure on coach Simone Inzaghi increased in spring 2023 after some disappointing results in the league, the Nerazzurri managed to win some key games in the European competition and knocked out Porto in the round of 16, Benfica in the quarterfinals and city rivals AC Milan in the semifinals before losing only to Manchester City in the final.

Those Champions League wins helped Inzaghi to be confirmed as the coach for this season and also extended for another one. Without those wins, it's very likely and safe to say that he wouldn't be sitting on that bench today. This is why, as Pioli proved, a game like the one against PSG can boost some confidence again of the players, who will now try to put together the same performance away on Saturday against Lecce.

While Pioli can now breathe, there might be a familiar face joining his staff in the coming days to help out. Former Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is currently in talks with the American owner of AC Milan, Gerry Cardinale, to make his comeback at the club as part of the board. A figure that could be a bridge between the directors, the club and the team, a return would mean a lot for some players and for Pioli himself, who had a great relationship with Ibra when he was a player. It's just another signal that things can turn around very quickly in soccer, especially after such big European wins. Milan got the one they needed to start, but the job is far from done.