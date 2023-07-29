First place in Group A will be on the line when Switzerland take on co-hosts New Zealand on Sunday in the final group-stage match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup for both sides. Each club won its tournament opener, but Switzerland battled Norway to a 0-0 draw in their second contest while New Zealand dropped a 1-0 decision to the Philippines, putting the Swiss atop the Group A standings by one point. The Ferns won two of their previous three meetings with La Nati, all of which took place in the Cyprus Women's Cup.

Switzerland vs. New Zealand money line: Switzerland +109, New Zealand +265, Draw +210

Switzerland vs. New Zealand over/under: 1.5 goals (Over -190, Under +140)

Switzerland vs. New Zealand spread: Switzerland -0.5 (+115)

SWI: The Swiss are unbeaten in seven of their last eight matches across all competitions

NZ: The Kiwis have won two of their last four overall contests following a 10-game winless streak

Why you should back Switzerland

The Swiss have played strong defensively in 2023, allowing goals in only three of their eight matches -- and none thus far in the Women's World Cup. The club has conceded a total of five tallies during the stretch, three of which came in a draw with Zambia in an international friendly on June 30. Switzerland's chances of posting a fourth consecutive clean sheet are high as New Zealand have produced a total of one goal in their last three contests.

Switzerland's offense is led by Seraina Piubel, who netted one of the team's tallies in its 2-0 victory against the Philippines in its WWC opener. The 23-year-old midfielder has recorded a goal in each of the last three matches in which the Swiss have converted. Forward Ramona Bachmann also scored versus the Philippines while midfielder Coumba Sow, winger Ana-Maria Crnogorevic and defender Julia Stierli accounted for Switzerland's three other goals this calendar year. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back New Zealand

The Kiwis are looking to reach the knockout stage for the first time in six all-time Women's World Cup appearances. The tournament-opening 1-0 victory against Norway was the first WWC triumph in club history as New Zealand suffered 12 losses while playing to three draws over their first 15 matches. They have tightened up defensively, allowing a total of two goals in their last four contests after surrendering 25 during their 10-game winless stretch.

New Zealand's offense has struggled of late, producing only four goals in 11 matches across all competitions in 2023. Hannah Wilkinson recorded half of those tallies, including the one in the triumph over the Norwegians. The 31-year-old striker, who converted in the 48th minute of that contest, has scored in each of the Kiwis' last two meetings with the Swiss. See which team to pick here.

