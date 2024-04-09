With Javier "Cucho" Hernandez's time of being left out of the Crew squad now over, Columbus will head into Mexico to face Tigres in the second leg with a spot in the semifinals on the line. Despite Hernandez missing the first leg, the Crew were able to scrape out a draw in Columbus but Andre-Pierre Gignac was able to grab a crucial away goal.

While Hernandez is back, his return was far from a bright spot as he was sent off over the weekend in a draw against D.C. United. To go into Mexico and emerge with a victory, everyone will need to be at their best and while Wilfried Nancy has shown that he's one of the best coaches in Major League Soccer, questions have emerged due to the handling of Hernandez's suspension. If that carries over into the match, it could be over before it begins.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Tuesday, April 8 | Time : 8:45 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, April 8 | : 8:45 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Universitario -- San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico

: Estadio Universitario -- San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico TV: FS1 | Live stream: f uboTV (Try for free)

FS1 | uboTV (Try for free) Odds: Tigres -135; Draw +225; Crew +310

Storylines

Tigres UNAL: Gignac continues to add to his Champions Cup accolades and yet again will be a key player to stop during this match. He now has 19 goals in the competition which is good for fourth most overall and will continue to look to add to that tally. Estadio Universitario is where MLS clubs go to see their Champions Cup runs end, so the Crew will look to break that trend.

Columbus Crew: In the first leg against Tigres, being able to secure a draw without Hernadez present will provide the Crew with confidence leading into a game where they'll need their star man to score, preferably early. With the strength in the Crew's midfield led by Aidan Morris, they have the balance that can help in a hostile environment.

Prediction

The Crew will put up a valiant effort but it takes true heroics to knock off Tigres at home and the Crew won't have that in the match falling narrowly. Pick: Tigres 2, Columbus Crew 1