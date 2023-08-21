Torino and Cagliari will square off in an Italian Serie A showdown on Monday on Paramount+. This will be the first match of the season for both clubs and their first meeting since the end of the 2021-22 season. Cagliari spent the 2022-23 season in Serie B, while Torino finished 10th in the Italian Serie A for the second straight campaign. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Stadio Olimpico di Torino in Turin is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday. The latest Torino vs. Cagliari odds list Torino as the -155 favorites (risk $155 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Cagliari as the +425 underdogs. A draw is priced at +275 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Monday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week when you sign up here.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Italian Serie A match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Sign up here.

How to watch Cagliari vs. Torino

Torino vs. Cagliari date: Monday, Aug. 21

Torino vs. Cagliari time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Torino vs. Cagliari live stream: Paramount+ (try free for seven days)

Italian Serie A picks for Torino vs. Cagliari

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Cagliari vs. Torino, Sutton is picking Under 2.5 goals for a -145 payout. Cagliari earned a promotion back to Serie A by losing just two road matches following the return of coach Claudio Ranieri last season. Their strength was slowing down opposing attacks, collecting eight clean sheets in 10 road matches.

Torino are winless in four of their last five home openers and won just five matches at home last season. It has been 20 matches since they scored more than two goals at home and that is unlikely to change in the first match of the season. Sutton expects another low-scoring affair between these teams on Monday, finding value on the under. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week.