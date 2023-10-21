Torino FC will host mighty Inter Milan in an Italian Serie A clash on Saturday on Paramount+. The visitors sit in second place in the Italian Serie A table and are undefeated in four of their last five matches before the international break. Meanwhile, Torino are looking to rebound after tallying two draws and two losses over their last four times out. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin is set for Noon ET. The latest Torino vs. Inter Milan odds list Inter as the -150 favorites (risk $150 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Torino as the +430 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season.

How to watch Inter Milan vs. Torino

Torino vs. Inter Milan date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Torino vs. Inter Milan time: Noon ET

Torino vs. Inter Milan live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Inter Milan vs. Torino

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Torino vs. Inter Milan, Sutton is picking Inter on the money line for a -145 payout. The expert is confident that Lautaro Martinez and the high-scoring Inter squad can continue punishing Torino, who the Nerazzurri have defeated in seven of their last eight meetings. Inter are also just two points behind hometown rival AC Milan in the standings, so they should be even more motivated to win on the road.

Inter have also conceded just five goals this season, which is the least in the league. That could spell trouble for a Torino side that has been shut out in each of its last three matches. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

