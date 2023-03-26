Tottenham and manager Antonio Conte have parted ways, the club announced on Sunday. Spurs currently sit fourth in the Premier League and advanced to the knockout stage of the Champions League this season, but neither has been enough for the two parties to remain united.

Recently, the Italian boss has been outwardly critical about the operations at Tottenham. Just last week, Conte blasted the players, chairman Daniel Levy and the organization after blowing a 3-1 lead to draw Southampton.

"Here's always the same, every season," Conte said. "The club has the responsibility for the transfer market, the coach has responsibility. But the players, where are the players?

"They are used to it here at Tottenham. They don't play for something important. They don't want to play under pressure, under stress. It is easy in this way. Tottenham story is this for 20 years. There's the owner, but they never won something. Why?"

Conte never managed a full season at the club, joining in November 2021. He exits this season with about two months to go, finishing his time at Tottenham with a 41-12-23 mark. His most significant accomplishment was leapfrogging rival Arsenal towards the end of last season to qualify for Champions League. And Conte's most recalled moment will likely be the overly aggressive handshake with then-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel back in August 2022.

Tottenham announced that Cristian Stellini will take charge as the acting head coach for the remainder of the season.

"We have 10 Premier League games remaining, and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place," Levy said. "We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our Club and amazing, loyal supporters."