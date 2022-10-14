Tottenham Hotspur will be aiming to finish strong on Saturday when they host Everton in an English Premier League match in London. Spurs (6-2-1) nearly blew a big lead against Eintracht Frankfurt in their Champions League match on Wednesday but held on to win 3-2. Tottenham scored three goals in the first half, and Frankfurt played with 10 men for more than 30 minutes but still put a scare into the Lilywhites. Spurs are third in the EPL table after rebounding from a stinging 3-1 loss to league leader Arsenal with a 1-0 victory against Brighton & Hove Albion last Saturday. Everton is showing some life under manager Frank Lampard (2-4-3), winning consecutive games -- and going unbeaten in six straight -- before a 2-1 loss to Manchester United last Sunday. The Toffees are 12th in the table, though they are just two points behind eighth-place Bournemouth.

Kickoff from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Spurs as the -210 favorite (risk $210 to win $100) in its latest Tottenham vs. Everton odds. Everton are the +600 underdog, a draw is priced at +330, and the over/under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. Before you lock in your Tottenham vs. Everton picks, be sure you see what SportsLine soccer insider Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 132-102-1 on his soccer picks in 2022, returning over $1,700 for $100 bettors.

Now, Sutton has broken down the Tottenham vs. Everton matchup from every angle and just locked in his picks and Premier League predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Sutton's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Everton vs. Tottenham:

Tottenham vs. Everton spread: Tottenham -1.5 (+140)

Tottenham vs. Everton over/under: 2.5 goals

Tottenham vs. Everton money line: Spurs -210, Everton +600, Draw +330

TOT: Richarlison had 43 goals in his four seasons with Everton

had 43 goals in his four seasons with Everton EVE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin has 34 goals over his past 86 matches

has 34 goals over his past 86 matches Tottenham vs. Everton picks: See picks here



Why you should back Tottenham

Spurs have won all four of their home games, with a 13-4 advantage in goals, and they crushed Everton 5-0 at Hotspur Stadium in the last meeting back in March. Harry Kane scored twice in that match, and Son Heung-min also had a goal. Son is starting to heat up after a slow start, and he scored twice in the win against Frankfurt on Wednesday. He has three goals in league play, while Kane has eight. The star striker also scored in the UCL victory, converting on one penalty kick but failing on another. Kane will be eager to make up for that mistake Saturday.

If manager Antonio Conte chooses to rest anyone, he has talent in reserve, and Richarlison is likely to get a start and will be eager to score against his former team. The Brazilian scored 10 goals for the Toffees last season. Spurs also are strong on the back end, and they held Everton to just six shots and none on target in the last meeting.

Why you should back Everton

The Toffees will get a big boost with the return of Dominic Calvert-Lewin from a knee injury. He scored 16 goals in his last full season before netting five in 17 matches last year, so he will be a welcome addition for a team that has scored just eight goals. The star striker isn't match fit, but he came on late against Man U. His height and physicality gave the Toffees a spark as crosses flooded the box, though they couldn't get the equalizer. Still, Everton won't be too disheartened by the loss to United, as manager Frank Lampard has been building the team's confidence.

Alex Iwobi scored his first goal of the season last Sunday, and he has three assists in an attack that also features Demarai Gray and Neal Maupay, who have one goal apiece. Maupay had 27 goals over the past three seasons with Brighton, while Gray scored five and set up four last season. Before the humbling setback in March, Everton were unbeaten in five of their previous six against Spurs (1-4-1).

How to make Everton vs. Tottenham picks

Sutton has analyzed the Everton vs. Tottenham match from all sides, and he offers up his confident best bet and provides a full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing that pick here.

So where does all the betting value lie for Tottenham vs. Everton? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Everton vs. Tottenham, all from the soccer expert who is up more than $1,700 on his soccer picks in 2022, and find out.