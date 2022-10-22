Tottenham Hotspur welcome Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday with Antonio Conte's men in need of a win after their midweek loss to Manchester United. Eddie Howe's side are unbeaten in six coming into this one with five points between the pair in the table as the Magpies in sixth try to close on Spurs in third. United's 2-0 win came after three straight Tottenham wins across all competitions and Conte's outfit are yet to lose back-to-back this season.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Oct. 23 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 23 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, England

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, England TV: NBC | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

NBC | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Spurs +105; Draw +250; Newcastle +250 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Spurs: Conte will want a response from his group to the 2-0 loss at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Also, wary of two defeats from their last four in the Premier League alone, the Italian will not want to see his team's firm grip on an early UEFA Champions League berth slip away within a week. Harry Kane remains second in the scoring charts behind Manchester City machine Erling Haaland, but it was Hugo Lloris who impressed most in midweek and Spurs need to avoid a repeat of that as they seek to shake this unadventurous style which they have developed of late. Spurs will be missing Dejan Kulusevski for a seventh consecutive game due to a thigh issue while Richarlison is out with a calf problem. Emerson Royal returns after a three-match suspension, though.

Newcastle: Howe's men registered a third win from their last four with a 1-0 success over Everton in midweek. Miguel Almiron kept up his hot run of form with a fourth goal from as many outings and the Paraguay international currently top scores for the St. James' Park outfit. There will be no home comforts come Sunday, though -- Spurs are unbeaten at home all season and the Magpies have won just once on the road and that came recently. Joelinton is doubtful after injuring his knee against Everton and Allan Saint-Maximin is still unavailable after his recovery from a hamstring injury was delayed.

Prediction

This one strikes me as being quite close and possibly requiring a moment of magic from the home side to secure the win. A draw would not be a total surprise, but the need for a reaction suggests that Tottenham will be quite motivated for this one. Expect a few goals, but for Conte's men to edge Howe and his side. Pick: Spurs 2-1 Newcastle.