Playing yet another home match, will Tottenham go ahead and eventually lose the match or will they break out of their rut in the battle of injured Premier League teams? In each of their last five matches, Tottenham have scored first but they lost four of the five, drawing the other. While Spurs can start games well, Ange Postecoglou quickly needs to turn the fast starts into strong finishes or Newcastle United will become the latest team to defeat them.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Dec. 10 | Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Dec. 10 | : 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, England

: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, England TV: USA | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

USA | Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo's Pro, Elite and Premier plans. Odds:Tottenham +100; Draw +300; Newcastle +220

Storylines

Tottenham: Adding to the misery, Heung-Min Son is a game-time decision with a knock but he is a player who has to be unable to walk to not feature. But if Spurs' leading scorer can't make the game while James Maddison is already absent, that will be a blow too many to bounce back from.

Newcastle United: With Nick Pope's shoulder injury things will change a little with Martin Dubravka in net but Eddie Howe has at least expressed confidence in his backup goalkeeper. Jamaal Lascelles is the only current absence with a chance of appearing in the match as most members of the team will get back to full fitness closer to the end of the month.

Prediction

Tottenham will again start quickly but it won't be enough as the points are shared in the match. Pick: Tottenham 2, Newcastle United 2