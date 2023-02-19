Tottenham and West Ham United square off Sunday in an English Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and the London rivals both need a positive result to further their goals. For Spurs (12-3-8), the aim is to stay in the race for a top-four spot. The goal for the Hammers (5-5-12) is to get clear of the relegation zone after finishing in the top half of the table the past two seasons. Tottenham are fifth in the EPL table but have two losses since last Saturday. They followed a disturbing 4-1 rout at the hands of Leicester City last weekend with a 1-0 setback to AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday. West Ham are 18th but have a victory and two draws in their past three league games. The season's first meeting ended 1-1.

Kickoff at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. Spurs are -114 favorites (risk $114 to win $100) in the latest Tottenham vs. West Ham odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The Hammers are +320 underdogs, a draw is priced at +245 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Tottenham vs. West Ham spread: Spurs -0.5 (-120)

Tottenham vs. West Ham over/under: 2.5 goals

Tottenham vs. West Ham money line: Spurs -114, West Ham +320, Draw +245

TOT: They have at least one goal in 10 straight league games

WHU: They have seven goals in their past seven EPL matches

Why you should back Tottenham

Spurs will look for some consistency and should get a boost in a big rivalry match at home. They won the last matchup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 3-1 and have lost one meeting there since 2018 (3-2-1). Having Harry Kane on their side is always an advantage, and he has 17 goals, second-most in the league. Tottenham are third in the league with 42 goals, while the Hammers have scored just 19 in 22 matches. Rodrigo Bentancur (five goals), Son Heung-Mon (four) and Pierre Hojbjerg (four) also can bury chances. Son scored 23 goals last season and is overdue.

Dejan Kulusevski and Ivan Perisic have five assists apiece, and five other players have set up at least two goals. Tottenham should have little trouble controlling the match. They held the ball for 62% of the last meeting, and West Ham have the fourth-worst possession in the league. They also should end up with a big advantage in shots, as the Hammers put just 25% of their attempts on net, the worst mark in the league. Spurs put 37.5% of their attempts on target and have 45 more shots on net this season. That's an average of almost two more per game.

Why you should back West Ham

The Hammers look like they might be turning a corner, as they pulled off 1-1 draws with Chelsea and Newcastle in their past two league matches. They also have a 2-0 victory against Everton and a 2-0 League Cup victory over Derby County in their past four games. They are 3-3-1 in their past seven overall. Despite holding the ball for less than 40% of the last meeting, West Ham outshot Spurs 14-11 (4-3 on target). Tottenham have allowed the fourth-most shots (337) and fifth-most on target (104) in the EPL. West Ham have allowed 85 shots on net, sixth-fewest.

Spurs also will be missing top goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, and backup Fraser Forster has allowed six goals on just 10 shots on target. Jarrod Bowen leads the Hammers with four goals, and nine other players have scored at least once. Midfielder Declan Rice is second in the league in passes into the final third (155). The Hammers finished seventh in the table last season and were sixth the year before, so they will be fired up to get some distance from the relegation zone. This one will be a battle to the end, and the series is 2-2-2 in the past six meetings.

