Transfer news, live updates, rumors: Lukaku to Inter Milan; MLS club targets Ozil; David Luiz wants Arsenal move

The summer transfer window continues to heat up with teams continuing to build their squad for the upcoming season in Europe, with MLS clubs aiming to get an edge during the second half of the season. CBS Sports takes you around the world with the biggest transfer rumors of the day, from South America to Europe and everywhere in between for Wednesday, August 7.

Inter Milan on verge of signing Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku is closing in on a move to Italy's Serie A to join Inter Milan. Getty Images

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku's move to Italy is close. According to Sky Sports' Gianluca Di Marzio, an agreement has been reached between the two clubs, and the move is set to be completed with the player flying to Italy this afternoon. The Belgian striker has fallen out of favor at Manchester United and looks set to be the replacement in attack for want-away striker Mauro Icardi. The former Everton man is just 26 years old and has been training with his former club, Anderlecht. After scoring 27 goals in his first season at United, he had just 15 last season in what was a down year for the player and the club. He did, however, score 14 goals for Belgium last year, helping them make the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup.

Manchester United no longer going after Eriksen

Manchester United held talks about possibly signing the Tottenham midfielder but have since reduced their interest, according to ESPN. The Danish midfielder is a key player for Spurs but has just 12 months left on his contract, and according to ESPN, he hasn't shown that he is willing to commit long-term to the club. If Tottenham can't reach a long-term deal with the player, then he would be eligible to sign a pre-contract with other clubs in January. United kicks off its Premier League campaign against Chelsea on Sunday -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free).

D.C. United going after Ozil?

In what is quite a surprising development, D.C. United is looking to land a big fish with Wayne Rooney departing in January. According to The Washington Post, the club has been in touch with Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil over a potential move. ESPN reports that the move would occur during the January transfer window. How D.C. United would make a move like that remains to be seen, but Ozil would need to take a massive pay cut to make it work. He would instantly be the most talented midfielder in MLS and could be a game changer for Ben Olsen, but it seems to be nothing more than preliminary talks at this time. Ozil is just 30 years of age.

Luiz trying to push through Arsenal move

Chelsea defender David Luiz has refused to train as he looks to push a move to Arsenal through, according to ESPN. The Brazilian defender appears to no longer be a first-choice defender for the Blues, and with the Gunners desperately needing help in defense with Laurent Koscielny leaving for Bordeaux, a move for Luiz makes a lot of sense. The transfer deadline in the Premier League is on Thursday, just a day before the season starts with Liverpool taking on Norwich on Friday. Luiz would likely be a starter for Arsenal, helping what is viewed as the team's biggest weakness -- central defense.