Transfer news, rumors: Barcelona and Coutinho latest, Bale to Man. United?

With the transfer window open and buzzing, we take a look at some of the transfer rumors and news around the world of soccer, from Major League Soccer to Europe.

Barcelona confident in landing Coutinho

According to Sky Sports, Barcelona is increasingly confident of signing Liverpool midfield star Philippe Coutinho, with it being more likely if Neymar departs for PSG. An offer is expected to be in the region of $127 million.

Just days ago, Barcelona had a $93 million offer rejected. Catalan radio station RAC1 reported on Tuesday that Coutinho has already agreed to personal terms with Barca, should a transfer deal be reached between the two clubs. However, manager Jurgen Klopp has presented a firm stance, telling the media that Liverpool are no longer a selling club, and that the team has no interest in selling one of their top players.

Manchester United could go after Bale

Manchester United's busy summer may not be over. According to ESPNFC, the Red Devils are prepared to attempt to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid, if Los Blancos are willing to let him leave.

With Real after Kylian Mbappe, there is a chance Bale could be set to leave after an injury-riddled 2016-17, which including him missing out on starting in the Champions League final in his hometown of Cardiff, Wales.

United has already added Romelu Lukaku and has seemingly been after Bale for about a decade. A move for Bale would certainly make United even a bigger threat in the Premier League and the Champions League.

Galaxy, Villarreal agree to Dos Santos deal

The Los Angeles Galaxy are bringing Gio Dos Santos' brother to MLS. According to Goal.com, the club and Villarreal have agreed to a $5 million fee for the transfer of midfielder Jonathan Dos Santos.

The 27-year-old, a talented, key player for Villarreal, wasn't expected to be the better Dos Santos brother but has put together a very nice career in Europe, whereas his brother quickly fizzled out at Barca, Tottenham and Mallorca. He'll add stability to the midfield and the fine connection on the field he has with this brother. He'll be the team's third designated player.