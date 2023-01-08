What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. We take a look at some of the latest stories with Hoffenheim's Georginio Rutter to Leeds United heating up, Ruslan Malinovskyi expected to join Olympique de Marseille and Manchester City closing on Maximo Perrone of Velez. There are Marcus Thuram, Wout Weghorst and Joao Felix updates too.

Let's get to the transfer moves:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Hoffenheim's Georginio Rutter to Leeds

Talks have stepped up between the two clubs to the point where the player is no longer training with the German Bundesliga outfit. Per Fabrizio Romano, discussions are based around a $32 million fee with personal terms already agreed. Maximilian Wober was first in at Elland Road and the France under-21 international should be the second at some point early next week.

Marseille to get Atalanta's Ruslan Malinovskyi

The Ukraine international, also linked to Tottenham, should move to Stade Velodrome for around $14 million with a deal being reached according to L'Equipe. The 29-year-old is expected in France on Monday to complete his medical ahead of the move being completed.

Velez's Maxim Perrone to City

The Premier League champions are closing on the signing of the Argentine wonderkid who has only just turned 20. This one is reportedly done with documents being completed and Pep Guardiola having already consulted Argentina under-20 boss Javier Mascherano about Perrone's potential.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

Chelsea keen on Thuram

Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram is expected to be on the move this month with the France international now a serious candidate for a Chelsea move, per ESPN. The 25-year-old will be a free agent this summer and the Bundesliga club want to cash in now with the Blues identifying him as a smart opportunity this winter after his FIFA 2022 World Cup outings.

Milan to tie Ismael Bennacer down

The defending Italian titleholders have agreed a new deal with the midfielder until 2027. The Algeria international will earn just over $4 million net per year with the same release clause fee of around $53 million.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

Weghorst to United?

Despite John Murtough casting doubt on the Red Devils' transfer plans for January, he did admit that a new striker is of interest at Old Trafford. Given Erik ten Hag's links to his compatriot, Weghorst could be a short-term solution which the Netherlands international is keen on. However, it depends on whether Burnley and Besiktas can work out a way to end his current loan deal.

Keeper punts

Your daily quick hitters.