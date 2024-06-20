The lead in Group D will be on the line when the Netherlands and France square off in Euro 2024 on Friday at Leipzig Stadium in Leipzig, Germany. After the first pair of group matches, the Netherlands and France sit atop the group with three points each and a +1 goal differential. The Dutch beat Poland 2-1, while the French edged Austria 1-0. The top two teams from each group and the top four third-place teams from all groups will qualify for the knockout round.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. Les Bleus are the +120 favorites (risk $100 to win $120) in the latest Netherlands vs. France odds, with the Oranje the +240 underdogs. A draw is priced at +230 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you lock in your France vs. Netherlands picks or Euro 2024 predictions, you must see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Jon (Buckets) Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. In 2023 he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors.

Netherlands vs. France money line: France +120, Netherlands +240, Draw +230

Netherlands vs. France over/under: 2.5 goals

Netherlands vs. France spread: Netherlands +0.5 (-165), France -0.5 (+120)

NED: Memphis Depay leads the team with 45 international goals

leads the team with 45 international goals FRA: Antoine Griezmann has scored 44 international goals

Why you should back France



Les Bleus have a world-class playmaker in Antoine Griezmann. The 33-year-old, who plays for Atletico Madrid, was one of the best players in La Liga this past season with 16 goals and six assists. He also scored six times in 10 appearances in this season's Champions League. For the French, Griezmann has scored 44 goals since his debut 10 years ago.

In addition, France have the experience of playing well in the most important tournaments. Les Bleus have made the final in three of the past four major tournaments. By contrast, the Netherlands' best result over that time was a quarterfinal appearance in the 2022 World Cup. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Netherlands

The Oranje will face a French side that may be without arguably the best player in the world, Kylian Mbappe. The speedy and prolific winger suffered a broken nose in France's 1-0 victory over Austria, and his availability for Friday's match is in doubt. If he is unable to play, it would be a significant loss for Les Bleus. He has won six straight scoring titles in Ligue 1 and has scored 47 career goals for the French.

The Oranje have a plethora of world-class attackers. Memphis Depay, who has scored 45 goals in his international career, remains a quality threat despite battling injuries. Xavi Simons is a rising 21-year-old star who is coming off his best season. Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen, Jeremie Frimpong, and Wout Weghorst also have the ability to give defenses headaches, and both Gakpo and Weghorst scored in the 2-1 win over Poland. See which team to pick here.

