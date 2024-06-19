Reigning world champion Argentina kicks off 2024 Copa America Group A play against Canada on Thursday evening in Atlanta. The 16-team field in the 2024 Copa America tournament will play in venues throughout the United States. Argentina, who won the World Cup in December 2022, are unbeaten in 2024 and are coming off a 4-1 victory over Guatemala in an international friendly on Friday. Canada, meanwhile, are 1-1-1 in 2024 and are coming off a 0-0 draw with France on June 9.

Argentina vs. Canada over/under: 2.5 goals

Argentina vs. Canada money line: Argentina -350, Draw +450, Canada +1000

ARG: Over their last four friendly matches, Argentina outscored their opponents 11-2

CAN: Canada have kept a clean sheet in two of their past three matches across all competitions

Argentina vs. Canada picks: See picks here



Why you should back Argentina

The star-studded Argentinians are still led by veteran captain Lionel Messi. The 36-year-old forward remains as dynamic as ever and is a member of Inter Miami in Major League Soccer. With Miami, he scored 13 goals in just 18 league games, including 12 in 12 matches this season. Since beginning his professional career in 2003-2004, he has registered 740 goals in 914 career appearances. For his national team, he has been just as impressive, scoring 108 goals in 182 appearances.

Also helping power Argentina is Angel Di Maria. The 36-year-old forward has scored 31 goals in 140 appearances for the national team. In four matches this year for Argentina, Di Maria has scored twice, including the lone goal in a 1-0 friendly victory over Ecuador on June 9. As a member of Benfica of Portugal's Primeira Liga, he recorded nine goals in 28 matches this past season.

Why you should back Canada

Forward Cyle Larin is among Canada's offensive threats. Since 2014, the 29-year-old has scored 29 times in 68 appearances for the national team. In the qualifying playoff win over Trinidad and Tobago, he scored the match's first goal. His best year for Canada came in 2021 when he registered 14 goals in 13 matches. As a member of Mallorca of La Liga in Spain, he scored three goals in 35 matches this past season.

Forward Jonathan David is a young, up-and-coming standout for the Canadians. The 24-year-old has already scored 26 times in 48 appearances for the national team. He first joined the Canadians in 2018, scoring three times in three matches. He scored eight times in nine appearances in 2019. Professionally, David is a member of Lille in Ligue 1 in France, registering 19 goals in 34 league matches this past season.

How to make Argentina vs. Canada picks

Sutton has broken down the Copa America 2024 match from every angle.

