The U.S. Under-19 women's youth national team will compete at the 2023 Pan American Games. Head coach Carrie Kveton has named an 18-player roster that will travel to the competition for the first time since 2007. The Pan American Games is a multi-sport event featuring Olympic summer sports. The tournament is generally held in the Americas and the 2023 competition is scheduled to begin on Oct. 20 in Santiago, Chile.

"We have a lot of up-and-coming players on this roster who have some exciting potential, so this tournament will be a great experience for them," said Kveton.

"We're a young team, but the players have had some experience playing together and our coaching staff has worked with a lot of them in the past. It will be a huge challenge for our players to be immersed in the environment of a big tournament where the pressure is on to perform every game. We're going to be playing against older players so we'll see a higher level of physicality and speed which will be a good test for them to see where they are at in this stage of their careers."

The Pan American Games introduced women's football into the event in 1999 and has served as a competition for soccer programs in the Concacaf and Conmebol regions. The U.S. previously won the Gold medal in 1999 and the Silver medal in 2007. The 2023 Games will mark the third appearance by a U.S. women's team in the competition after previously declining invites to the tournament, a scenario not uncommon for multiple national team programs. Mexico (7) and Argentina (6) have the most appearances in the competition to date.

The 2023 football competition will feature two groups of four teams each with the top two finishers in each group advancing to the semifinals. Group A features tournament hosts Chile, Jamaica, Mexico, and Paraguay. Team USA is in Group B and will face the senior national teams of Venezuela, Costa Rica, and Argentina.

U-19 USWYNT ROSTER (Club; Hometown)

All the players on the U.S. roster are age-eligible for the team that will compete in the 2024 FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup next year in Colombia. There are 15 players born in 2006 and five born in 2005. The age cut-off to play in the U-20 World Cup next year is players born on or after Jan. 1, 2004.

Take a look at the roster and alternates:

Goalkeepers (2): Sonoma Kasica (Florida Premier FC; St. Petersburg, Fla.), Kealey Titmuss (Nationals; Grand Blanc, Mich.)

Defenders (6): Aven Alvarez (North Carolina Courage; New Hill, N.C.), Jordan Bugg (San Diego Surf SC; El Cajon, Calif.), Nicki Fraser (Real Colorado; Highlands Ranch, Colo.), Reese Klein (Florida United SC; Cooper City, Fla.), Sam Smith (Boise Timbers Thorns FC; Boise, Idaho), Gisele Thompson (Total Futbol Academy; Studio City, Calif.)

Midfielders (6): Kendall Bodak (New England FC; Monson, Mass.), Claire Hutton (World Class FC; Bethlehem, N.Y.), Eleanor Klinger (Internationals SC; Cleveland, Ohio), Charlotte Kohler (MVLA SC; Woodside, Calif.), Lauren Martinho (North Carolina Courage; Cary, N.C.), Grace Restovich (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; St. Louis, Mo.)

Forwards (4): Emeri Adames (Solar SC; Red Oak, Texas), Katie Shea Collins (Tennessee SC; Gallatin, Tenn.), Ava McDonald (FC Dallas; Allen, Texas), Amalia Villarreal (Michigan Jaguars FC; Lansing, Mich.)

Alternates: M Izzy Engle (Minnesota Thunder; Edina, Minn.), F Miri O'Donnell (FC Bay Area Surf; San Ramon, Calif.), D Carla Small (IMG Academy; Waipahu, Hawaii), F Bella Winn (World Class FC; Ridgewood, N.J.)