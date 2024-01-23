Udinese will play the next home game against Monza on February 3 behind closed doors, after AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan was racially abused last Saturday at the Bluenergy Stadium. An Italian FA Sport judge announced the decision on Tuesday, following Udinese's official statement on Monday.

The Italian side announced that the first person who abused Maignan last Saturday was identified and will receive a lifetime ban from the stadium: "In a joint effort with the local police authorities and utilizing the Bluenergy Stadium security cameras, Udinese has identified one individual responsible for discriminatory behavior towards AC Milan player Mike Maignan. This person will face a lifetime banfrom attending any Udinese Calcio matches. This ban is effective immediately."

After Maignan stood up against the racial abuse, the whole football community backed the French goalkeeper. Udinese, after Tuesday's decision, will have to play against Monza in two weeks without fans, who won't be allowed to attend the game.

The Sports Judge highlighted in an official statement that "racist abuse caused the game to be suspended twice, first for one minute and then for five minutes." Racist abuse came mainly from members of Udinese ultras in the Curva Sud, but the judge noted that "other fans in other sectors of the stadium had not distanced themselves from what was going on."

Maignan, after the incident, took to social media with the following statement.

"It was not the player who was attacked. It's the man. He's the father of the family. This isn't the first time this has happened to me. And I'm not the first this has happened to. We made press releases, advertising campaigns, protocols and nothing has changed. Today, an entire system must take its responsibilities: The perpetrators of these acts, because it is easy to act in a group, in the anonymity of a forum. The spectators who were in the stand, who saw everything, who heard everything but who chose to remain silent, you are complicit.

"The Udinese club, which only spoke of an interruption of the match, as if nothing had happened, you are complicit. The authorities and the prosecutor, with everything that is happening, you do nothing. I have already told you and if it bears repeating: I am not a VICTIM. And I want to say thank you to my club AC Milan, to my teammates, to the referee, to the Udinese players and to everyone who sent me messages, who called me, who supported privately and publicly. I can't answer everyone but I see you and we are TOGETHER. It is a difficult fight, which will take time and courage. But it's a fight we will win."