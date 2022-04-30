Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan, after four consecutive victories, failed to win their game in hand, a match at Bologna that was supposed to be played last January but was postponed for Covid reasons. It was a very bad result that turned AC Milan into the favorite to win the Scudetto, with two points more on the table and four games left. Inter's fate now rests partially in Milan's hands as their chances will depend also on AC Milan's results as well as their own. Udinese are coming off a 4-0 road win against Fiorentina and are in very good shape, currently 12th in Serie A with 43 points through 34 matches. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, May 1 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Dacia Arena -- Udine, Italy

TV/Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Udinese +525; Draw +330; Inter Milan -195 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Udinese: Gabriele Cioffi's team has done really well over the last weeks thanks to the performances of Spanish striker Gerard Deulofeu, who leads Udinese with 12 Serie A goals, 174 touches inside their opponent's box, 74 chances created, and 6.1 expected assists. Udinese have scored the second-most goals in the last 15 minutes of play in Serie A this season (16 goals) with only Atalanta scoring more during this period (18). They have scored at least once in this period in three of their last five matches.

Inter Milan: Inter lost their last Serie A away match against Bologna after an 11-game unbeaten run. They last lost two away matches in a row in March 2020, under Antonio Conte, against Lazio and Juventus. Nerazzurri's captain Samir Handanovic is expected to be back after the crucial mistake made by Ionit Radu against Bologna. The Slovenian goalkeeper leads Serie A with 5.7 prevented goals this season, he is also tied for the league-lead with 14 shutouts, tied with Mike Maignan.

Prediction

Inter Milan have the obligation to win the match especially after what happened at Bologna and they can't lose more points. PICK: Inter Milan 2, Udinese 0