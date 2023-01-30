Italian Serie A action continues when Udinese host Hellas Verona on Monday on Paramount+. Udinese are seventh in the Italian Serie A table, while Verona are 18th and trying to climb their way out of the relegation zone. However, Verona have been in better form of late with two wins and a draw in their last four matches after enduring a 10-match losing streak. Udinese has only managed one win in their last 11 league matches. And you can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try completely free for 30 days using code SERIE A (code expires 1/31/23).

Kickoff from Stadio Friuli in Udine, Italy, is set for 12:45 p.m. ET on Monday. The latest Udinese vs. Verona odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Udinese as the -119 favorites (risk $119 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Verona listed as the +320 underdog. A draw is priced at +255 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Monday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, using code SERIEA (valid through 1/31/23) for 30 days completely free.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Tulsa King." You can try Paramount+ free for 30 days with the code SERIEA, so sign up here.

How to watch Verona vs. Udinese

Udinese vs. Verona date: Monday, Jan. 30

Udinese vs. Verona time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Udinese vs. Verona live stream: Paramount+ (try it free for 30 days with code SERIEA)

Italian Serie A picks for Verona vs. Udinese

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. He has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 165-130-2 over his last 297 soccer picks, returning more than $2,100 for $100 bettors.

For Udinese vs. Verona, Sutton is backing Udinese to win on the 90-minute money line for a -119 payout. The club has been in Italian Serie A since 1995, but hasn't finished in the top half of the league since 2013. Still, they managed to rip off six consecutive victories at one point this season and are well positioned entering the second half of the season.

And after a 10-match winless spell (though they did manage six draws), Udinese dipped back into the win column last Sunday with a victory over Sampdoria. Kingsley Ehizibue's 88th-minute goal sent them on to victory and the defense was tough to break down, allowing only one shot on target despite Sampdoria finishing with 54% possession and attempting nine shots overall.

"Udinese have only lost two league games at home this season and they've beaten the likes of Inter Milan and Roma at Stadio Friuli. Verona aren't a strong away side and they've yet to win a Serie A match on the road," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. You can try out Paramount+ for free for 30 days with code SERIEA.