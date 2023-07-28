UEFA banned Juventus from competing in the European competitions in the upcoming 2023-24 season Friday, which means the Bianconeri won't play in the UEFA Conference League this year. The European soccer governing body have announced the expected decision on Friday and the Italian side announced that they won't appeal against the decision.

At the same time UEFA announced that the Italian club will have to pay an "additional financial contribution of €20 million. Of this amount, €10 million is conditional and will only be enforced if the club's annual financial statements for the financial years 2023, 2024 and 2025 do not comply with the accounting requirements as defined in Annex G of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Sustainability Regulations".

Juventus received a 10-point deduction in the 2022-23 Serie A season after the Italian club were found guilty by the Italian FA appeals court (Corte d'Appello) for rules violations. With the points deducted, Juventus finished seventh in the league and qualified for the UEFA Conference League, but after the decision of the UEFA Juventus were also banned by the competition for the upcoming season. Fiorentina will take the spot of the Bianconeri and will play the same tournament that in the past season saw the Viola lose to West Ham in the final on June 7.

Juventus issued a statement after the ban.

"Juventus Football Club...informs that today the First Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body...has taken the decision to definitively close the proceeding initiated on 1st December 2022 aimed at verifying the respect of the UEFA regulatory framework. Juventus, while continuing to consider the alleged violations insubstantial and its actions correct, has declared to accept the decision by waiving to appeal, expressly excluding, with the UEFA CFCB acknowledgment, that this may constitute admission of any liability against itself."

Juventus chairman Gianluca Ferrero said: "We regret the decision of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body. We do not share the interpretation that has been given of our defense, and we remain firmly convinced of the legitimacy of our actions and the validity of our arguments.

"However, we have decided not to appeal this judgment. This decision is in line with the one taken last May in the context of the disputes with the FIGC. As in that case, we prefer to put an end to the period of uncertainty and ensure full visibility and certainty to our internal and external stakeholders about the club's participation in future international competitions. Lodging an appeal, possibly to other levels of judgement, with uncertain outcomes and timing, would increase the uncertainty with respect to our eventual participation in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League.

"Instead, we want the first team, our fans, our sponsors, suppliers and financial partners to be able to experience the 2023/24 season with the utmost serenity and certainty with respect to the results achievable on the pitch, especially after the turbulent past season. Despite this painful decision we can now face the new season by focusing on the field and not on the courts. We now focus our attention on the Championship and the Italian Cup: we will do our utmost to give our fans the greatest possible satisfaction in these competitions."