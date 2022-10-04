Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage gets underway on Tuesday, Oct. 4 with multiple marquee matchups. Eight games are on the docket for Tuesday, including Bayern Munich vs. Viktoria Plzen (12:45 p.m. ET), Inter Milan vs. Barcelona (3 p.m.) and Liverpool vs. Rangers (3 p.m.). You can see every moment of every game on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code NFLONCBS (expires 10/31/22).

Tuesday's schedule also features Marseille vs. Sporting CP (12:45 p.m.), Porto vs. Bayer Leverkusen (3 p.m.), Club Brugge vs. Atletico Madrid (3 p.m.), Ajax vs. Napoli (3 p.m.) and Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Tottenham (3 p.m.).



2022 UEFA Champions League schedule, odds Tuesday, Oct. 4



12:45 p.m. ET

Bayern Munich (-2000) vs. Viktoria Plzen (+4000), Draw (+1300)

Marseille (+122) vs. Sporting CP (+225), Draw (+240)

3 p.m. ET

Ajax (+123) vs. Napoli (+200), Draw (+275)

Eintracht Frankfurt (+235) vs. Tottenham (+112), Draw (+255)

Inter Milan (+310) vs. Barcelona (-121), Draw (+285)

Porto (+113) vs. Bayer Leverkusen (+230), Draw (+260)

Liverpool (-650) vs. Rangers (+1600), Draw (+700)

Club Brugge (+275) vs. Atletico Madrid (+102), Draw (+245)

