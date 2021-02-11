The UEFA Champions League knockout stage is right around the corner. The round of 16 kicks off Tuesday, Feb. 16 and big names like Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, PSG, Juventus and Liverpool will soon resume their quest for European glory. The round of 16, quarterfinals and semifinals will all be two-leg ties, and there are plenty of eye-popping round of 16 matchups with Barcelona set to face PSG, Atletico Madrid squaring off with Chelsea and Liverpool battling RB Leipzig.

All of the matches will be streaming on on CBS All Access (which will be rebranded as Paramount+ on March 4). CBS Sports Network will also broadcast select knockout stage games, and the May 29 final will air on CBS.

UEFA Champions League Today will once again be hosted by Kate Abdo, along with analysts Jamie Carragher, Roberto Martinez and Micah Richards. Peter Schmeichel and Alex Scott will provide analysis in studio and on-site. CBS Sports HQ, the 24/7 streaming sports news network, will bookend CBS Sports' UEFA Champions League coverage with pre-match and post-match shows.

It's important to note that some of these matches have been moved to other countries due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. RB Leipzig vs. Liverpool, Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea and Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Manchester City have all changed venues so far.

Here's the complete schedule, including times and streaming info, for the 2021 Champions League knockout stage:

Round of 16

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Leg 1: RB Leipzig vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

Leg 1: Barcelona vs. PSG, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access/CBS Sports Network)

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Leg 1: Porto vs. Juventus, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

Leg 1: Sevilla vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Leg 1: Lazio vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

Leg 1: Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access/CBS Sports Network)

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Leg 1: Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

Leg 1: Atalanta vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

Tuesday, March 9

Leg 2: Juventus vs. Porto, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Leg 2: Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Wednesday, March 10

Leg 2: Liverpool vs. RB Leipzig, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Leg 2: PSG vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Tuesday, March 16

Leg 2: Manchester City vs. Borussia Monchengladbach, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Leg 2: Real Madrid vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Wednesday, March 17

Leg 2: Bayern Munich vs. Lazio, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Leg 2: Chelsea vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Quarterfinal and semifinal draw

The draw determining the rest of the knockout stage path for the quarterfinals and semifinal will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, at 6 a.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ and Paramount+.

Quarterfinals

The first legs of the quarterfinal will be played on Tuesday, April 6 and Wednesday, April 7. The second legs will be played on Tuesday, April 13 and Wednesday, April 14.

Tuesday, April 6

Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Wednesday, April 7



Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Tuesday, April 13

Leg 2: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Leg 2: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Wednesday, April 14

Leg 2: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Leg 2: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Semifinals

The first legs of the semifinal round will be played on Tuesday, April 27 and Wednesday, April 28. The second legs will be played on Tuesday, May 4 and Wednesday, May 5.

Tuesday, April 27



Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports Network)

Wednesday, April 28



Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports Network)

Tuesday, May 4

Leg 2: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports Network)

Wednesday, May 5



Leg 2: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports Network)

Final

The UEFA Champions League final will be played on Saturday, May 29 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey at 3 p.m. ET. The match will air on CBS and will be streaming on Paramount+. The quarterfinal and semifinal draw on March 19 will determine the designated "home" team.