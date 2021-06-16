It could be a high-scoring affair when the Netherlands hosts Austria on Thursday in a 2020 UEFA European Championship group-stage match in Amsterdam. Both teams won their matches Sunday, with the Dutch beating Ukraine 3-2 and Austria winning 3-1 against North Macedonia at Euro 2020. The Flying Dutchmen have lost once in their last 12 games and have had some problems on defense, but the team is undoubtedly strong up front. The Austrians are 7-3-3 since the start of 2020, but also have some players who are difference-makers.

Austria vs. Netherlands spread: Netherlands -0.5

Austria vs. Netherlands over-under: 2.5 goals

Austria vs. Netherlands money line: Austria +500, Netherlands -175, Draw +300

NED: The Netherlands have won their last six matches against Austria

AUS: Austria has won just one of its last nine matches at major tournaments

Why you should back the Netherlands

The Dutch have the edge in talent and have scored 17 goals in their last five games while allowing just four. The defense, missing key piece Virgil Van Dijk, performed well Sunday before a pair of substitutions changed the dynamic, and it nearly cost the Netherlands the three points. Ajax teammates Jurrien Timber and Daley Blind should complement Lazio's Stefan de Vrij throughout this time around. They are facing an Austria squad that was kept off the score sheet in three consecutive games before scoring three times against a weak North Macedonia team.

The Flying Dutchmen don't have the quality typical of the three-time World Cup runners-up, but they remain strong in attack. Georginio Wijnaldum scored seven times in five qualifying matches and netted one of the team's goals in the opener. Memphis Depay, who had three goals in four qualifying appearances, and Wout Weghorst, who also scored Sunday, are dangerous options up top. Wijnaldum and fellow midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who both complete more than 90 percent of their passes, hold possession and set up the scorers in dangerous positions.

Why you should back Austria

The Austrians have one of the world's best players in defender David Alaba. The 28-year-old is a key piece to the Austrian offense, with his long balls putting the attackers in position to make plays. He completed 85 percent of his long passes in league play with Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich and had the highest progressive passing distance in the league by a field player. Alaba assisted on the winning goal Sunday with a perfect cross to Michael Gregoritsch before Marko Arnautovic provided the final strike in the 3-1 win.

Austria held possession for 60 percent of the game Sunday, and the midfield is strong with the likes of Marcel Sabitzer, Xaver Schlager and Konrad Laimer. The squad comes in with a lot of confidence after its first-ever Euro victory, and Austria has scored in 11 of its last 14 games. Arnautovic, Sabitzer and Sasa Kalajdzic are capable scorers. Kalajdzic had 16 goals with Stuttgart, while Arnautovic has scored five in 10 overall matches for the national team this season.

