Just like the UEFA Champions League, the Europa League has returned. After a busy two days this week with eight games, the field of quarterfinalists is set in the competition. Manchester United, Inter Milan, Sevilla and Wolverhampton are among the final eight teams, and Europa League action continues next week on CBS Al Access.

The scene shifts to Germany for the start of the quarterfinals, which will all be played as single-elimination matches as things progress toward the final on Aug. 21. The games will be split among four stadiums throughout the country: Stadion Köln, MSV Arena, Dusseldorf Arena and Arena AufSchalke. You will find a complete look at the schedule for the rest of the tournament by clicking here.

Here's a look at the bracket and how things are set to play out.

Europa League bracket

Round of 16 (continued)

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Wednesday, Aug. 5



Shakhtar Donetsk 3, Wolfsburg 0 (Shakhtar advance 5-1) | MATCH REPLAY

Copenhagen 3, Istanbul Basaksehir 0 (Copenhagen advance 3-1) | MATCH REPLAY

Manchester United 2, LASK 1 (United advance 7-1) | MATCH REPLAY

Inter Milan 2, Getafe 0 (single elimination) | MATCH REPLAY

Thursday, Aug. 6



Sevilla 2, Roma 0 (One-leg tie, Sevilla advance)

Bayer Leverkusen 1, Rangers 0 (Leverkusen advance 4-1)

Basel 1, Frankfurt 0 (Basel advance 4-0 on aggregate)

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Olympiacos 0 (Wolverhampton advance 2-1 on aggregate)

Quarterfinals

Monday, Aug. 10

Inter Milan vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access

Manchester United vs. Copenhagen, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access

Tuesday, Aug. 11

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Basel, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access

Wolves vs. Sevilla, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access

