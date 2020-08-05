Watch Now: Who Is Ian's Favorite To Win The Europa League? ( 2:00 )

Just like the UEFA Champions League, the Europa League returned this week. The action officially kicked off on Aug. 5 as the second leg of six of the eight round of 16 matches are taking place to determine who will make it into the quarterfinals. Notable teams to reach the quarterfinals include Manchester United, Inter Milan, Shakhtar Donetsk and Copenhagen.

Once those round of 16 matchups are decided, the scene shifts to Germany, for the start of the quarterfinals, which will all be played as single-elimination matches as things progress toward the final on Aug. 21. The games will be split among four stadiums throughout the country: Stadion Köln, MSV Arena, Dusseldorf Arena and Arena AufSchalke. You will find a complete look at the schedule for the rest of the tournament by clicking here.

Here's a look at the bracket and how things are set to play out.

Europa League bracket

Mike Meredith/CBS Sports

Round of 16 (continued)

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Shakhtar Donetsk 3, Wolfsburg 0 (Shakhtar Donetsk advances 5-1 on aggregate)

Copenhagen 3, Istanbul Basaksehir 0 (Copenhagen advances 3-1 on aggregate)

Manchester United 2, LASK 1 (Manchester United advances 7-1 on aggregate)

Inter Milan 2, Getafe 0 (single elimination)

Thursday, Aug. 6

Sevilla vs. Roma, 12:55 p.m. on CBS All Access (single elimination)

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Rangers, 12:55 p.m. on CBS All Access (Leverkusen leads 3-1 on aggregate)

Basel vs. Frankfurt, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access (Basel leads 3-0 on aggregate)

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Olympiacos, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access (tied 1-1 on aggregate)

