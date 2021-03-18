The UEFA Europa League round of 16 is halfway complete. All eight of the first-leg matches were held Thursday, setting up some drama in next week's second legs. Arsenal, Tottenham, Ajax and Roma were all winners in their first legs and can punch their tickets to the quarterfinals on March 18. In the biggest tie of the round, Manchester United and AC Milan played to a 1-1 draw in their first leg as the Red Devils allowed a late goal at home.

Here are all the dates and info you need to know for this season's Europa League knockout stage:

Round of 16 schedule



The draw determining the round of 16 matchups took place on Feb. 26 on CBS Sports HQ. The first legs of the round of 16 will be played on Thursday, March 11 and the second legs will be played on Thursday, March 18. All round of 16 matches will air on Paramount+.

Thursday, March 18 (second legs)

Molde vs. Granada, 1:55 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 1:55 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Arsenal vs. Olympiacos, 1:55 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Roma, 1:55 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Rangers vs. Slavia Prague, 4 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

AC Milan vs. Manchester United, 4 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Villarreal vs. Dynamo Kiev, 4 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Young Boys vs. Ajax, 4 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Thursday, March 11 (first legs)

FINAL: Slavia Prague 1, Rangers 1

FINAL: Manchester United 1, AC Milan 1



FINAL: Dynamo Kiev 0, Villarreal 2



FINAL: Ajax 3, Young Boys 0



FINAL: Granada 2, Molde 0



FINAL: Tottenham Hotspur 2, Dinamo Zagreb 0



FINAL: Olympiacos 1, Arsenal 3



FINAL: Roma 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Quarterfinals

The draw for the quarterfinals will take place on Friday, March 19, on CBS Sports HQ. The first legs of the quarterfinal will be played on Thursday, April 8. The second legs will be played on Thursday, April 15. All quarterfinal matches will air on Paramount+.

Semifinals

The first legs of the semifinal round will be played on Thursday, April 29 and the second legs will be played on Thursday, May 6.

Thursday, April 29



Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD (Paramount+)

Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD (Paramount+)

Thursday, May 6

Leg 2: TBD vs. TBD (Paramount+)

Leg 2: TBD vs. TBD (Paramount+)



Final

The UEFA Europa League final will be played on Wednesday, May 26 at Gdansk City Stadium in Poland at 3 p.m. ET. The match will be streaming on Paramount+ . The semifinal draw on March 19 will determine the designated "home" team.

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Round of 32 scores

Wednesday, Feb. 24 (second leg)

Tottenham Hotspur (8) 4-0 Wolfsberg (1)



Thursday, Feb. 25 (second legs)

Ajax (4) 2-1 Lille (2)

2-1 Lille (2) Shakhtar Donetsk (3) 1-0 Maccabi Tel-Aviv (0)

1-0 Maccabi Tel-Aviv (0) Napoi (2) 2-1 Granada (3)

Hoffenheim (3) 0-2 Molde (5)

Villarreal (4) 2-1 Red Bull Salzburg (1)

2-1 Red Bull Salzburg (1) Rangers (9) 5-2 Antwerp (5)

5-2 Antwerp (5) Arsenal (4) 3-2 Benfica (3)

3-2 Benfica (3) PSV (4) 2-1 Olympiacos (5)

Bayer Leverkusen (3) 0-1 Young Boys (6)

Dinamo Zagreb (4) 1-0 Krasnodar (2)

1-0 Krasnodar (2) Leicester City (0) 0-2 Slavia Prague (2)

Milan (3) 1-1 Crvena Zvezda (3)

1-1 Crvena Zvezda (3) Manchester United (4) 0-0 Real Sociedad (0)

0-0 Real Sociedad (0) Club Brugge (1) 0-1 Dinamo Kiev (2)

Braga (1) 1-3 AS Roma (5)

Thursday, Feb. 18 (first legs)

Dynamo Kiev 1, Brugge 1

Real Sociedad 0, Manchester United 4

Wolfsberg 1, Tottenham Hotspur 4

Olympiacos 4, PSV Eindhoven 2

Slavia Prague 0, Leicester City 0

Young Boys 4, Bayer Leverkusen 3

Red Star Belgrade 2, AC Milan 2

Braga 0, AS Roma 2

Krasnodar 2, Dinamo Zagreb 3

Lille 1, Ajax 2

Benfica 1, Arsenal 1

Molde 3, Hoffenheim 3

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0, Shakhtar Donetsk 2

Royal Antwerp 3, Rangers 4

Granada 2, Napoli 0

Red Bull Salzburg 0 Villarreal 2

Group stage results

Matchday 1 results

Young Boys 1, Roma 2

CSKA-Sofia 0, CFR Cluj 2

Dundalk 1, Molde 2

Rapid Wien 1, Arsenal 2

Bayer Leverkusen 6, Nice 2

Hapoel Beer-Sheva 3, Slavia Prague 1

Standard Liege 0, Rangers 2

Lech Poznan 2, Benfica 4

PSV Eindhoven 1, Granada 2

PAOK 1, Omonoia 1

Napoli 0, AZ Alkmaar 1

Rijeka 0, Real Sociedad 1

Braga 3, AEK Athens 0

Leicester City 3, Zorya Luhansk 0

Sparta Prague 1, Lille 4

Celtic 1, AC Milan 3

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1, Qarabag 0

Villarreal 5, Sivasspor 3

Tottenham 3, LASK 0

Ludogorets 1, Royal Antwerp 2

Dinamo Zagreb 0 Feyenoord 0

Wolfsberg 1, CSKA Moscow 1

Hoffenheim 2, Red Star Belgrade 0

Slovan Liberec 1, Gent 0

Matchday 2 results

AEK Athens 1, Leicester City 2

Zorya Luhansk 1, Braga 2

AC Milan 3, Sparta Prague 0

Lille 2, Celtic 2

Qarabag 1, Villarreal 2

Sivasspor 1, Maccabi Tel-Aviv 2

LASK 4, Ludogorets 3

Royal Antwerp 1, Tottenham 0

CSKA Moscow 0, Dinamo Zagreb 0

Feyenoord 1, Wolfsberg 4

Red Star Belgrade 5, Slovan Liberec 1

Gent 1, Hoffenheim 4

Roma 0, CSKA-Sofia 0

CFR Cluj 1, Young Boys 1

Arsenal 3, Dundalk 0

Molde 1, Rapid Wien 0

Slavia Prague 1, Bayer Leverkusen 0

Nice 1, Hapoel Beer-Sheva 0

Benfica 3, Standard Liege 0



Rangers 1, Lech Poznan 0

Omonoia 1, PSV Eindhoven 2

Granada 0, PAOK 0

AZ Alkmaar 4, Rijeka 1

Real Sociedad 0, Napoli 1

Matchday 3 results

Hapoel Beer-Sheva 2, Bayer Leverkusen 4



Lech Poznan 3, Standard Liege 1

Benfica 3, Rangers 3

Slavia Praha 3, Nice 2

PAOK 4, PSV 1

Real Sociedad 1, AZ Alkmaar 0

Ludogorets 1, Tottenham 3

Roma 5, CFR Cluj 0

Rijeka 1, Napoli 2

Omonia 0, Granada 2

Rapid Wien 4, Dundalk 3

Sivasspor 2, Qarabag FK 0

Villarreal 4, Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0

Antwerp 0, LASK 1

Dinamo Zagreb 1, Wolfsberg 0

Feyenoord 3, CSKA Moscow 1

Arsenal 4, Molde 1

Leicester City 4, Braga 0

AC Milan 0, Lille 3

Young Boys 3, CSKA Sofia 0

Hoffenheim 5, Slovan Liberec 0

Crvena zvezda 2, Gent 1

Celtic 1, Sparta Prague 4

Zorya Luhansk 1, AEK Athens 4

Matchday 4 results

CSKA-Sofia 0, Young Boys 1

Molde 0, Arsenal 3

Braga 3, Leicester City 3

AEK Athens 0, Zorya Luhansk 3

Sparta Prague 4, Celtic 1

Lille 1, AC Milan 1

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1, Villarreal 1

Qarabag 2, Sivasspor 3

LASK 0, Royal Antwerp 2

CSKA Moscow 0, Feyenoord 0

Wolfsberg 0, Dinamo Zagreb 3

Gent 0, Red Star Belgrade 2

Slovan Liberec 0, Hoffenheim 2

CFR Cluj 0, Roma 2

Dundalk 1, Rapid Wien 3

Bayer Leverkusen 4, Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1

Nice 1, Slavia Prague 3

Standard Liege 2, Lech Poznan 1

Rangers 2, Benfica 2

PSV Eindhoven 3, PAOK 2

Granada 2, Omonoia 1

Napoli 2, Rijeka 0

AZ Alkmaar 0, Real Sociedad 0

Tottenham 4, Ludogorets 0

Matchday 5 results

AEK Athens 2, Braga 4



Zorya Luhansk 1, Leicester City 0

AC Milan 4, Celtic 2

Lille 2, Sparta Prague 1

Qarabag 1, Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1

Sivasspor 0, Villarreal 1

LASK 3, Tottenham 3

Royal Antwerp 3, Ludogorets 1

CSKA Moscow 0, Wolfsberg 1

Feyenoord 0, Dinamo Zagreb 2

Red Star Belgrade 0, Hoffenheim 0

Gent 1, Slovan Liberec 2

Roma 3, Young Boys 1

CFR Cluj 0, CSKA-Sofia 0

Arsenal 4, Rapid Wien 1

Molde 3, Dundalk 1

Slavia Prague 3, Hapoel Beer-Sheva 0

Nice 2, Bayer Leverkusen 3

Benfica 4, Lech Poznan 0

Rangers 3, Standard Liege 2

Omonoia 2, PAOK 1

Granada 0, PSV Eindhoven 1

AZ Alkmaar 1, Napoli 1

Real Sociedad 2, Rijeka 2

Matchday 6 results