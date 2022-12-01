Uruguay's Luis Suarez has refused to apologize for his 2010 handball against Ghana in the World Cup quarterfinals ahead of Friday's clash between the two.

Suarez, now 35, was sent off in the final minute of extra time and denied the Black Stars with a handball on the line.

Asamoah Gyan missed the penalty which Suarez was sent off for, but La Celeste advanced and now the two come up against each other in a new eliminator.

"The Ghana player missed the penalty, not me," Suarez said on Thursday. "I do not apologize for it. I apologize if I injure a player but I took a red card for the handball. It was not my fault because I did not miss the penalty."

Ghana can advance with a win while a Uruguay victory would sent them to the knockout phase and only one can advance.

The South Americans could still go out if South Korea beat Portugal as it would come down to goal difference which the Asian side currently lead by one goal.

Andre Ayew was part of Ghana's 2010 squad and was asked about Suarez who one Ghanaian journalist dubbed "the devil himself."

"Everyone felt bad then but for me I just want to get to the next stage," said Ayew. "Revenge or not, we would go with the same determination and desire to win. I am not looking back, I do not want to focus on the past."

Suarez's 2010 handball left a bitter aftertaste in Ghana despite Uruguay's semifinal defeat to the Netherlands.

Portugal have already secured top spot in Group H.

