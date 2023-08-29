Gregg Berhalter said he has yet to speak to Gio Reyna after their families were involved in a post-World Cup feud but is eager to repair the professional relationship as he resumes his role as the U.S. men's national team head coach.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Berhalter said he has been in touch with just about everyone in the USMNT player pool before he resumes his job -- minus Reyna. Berhalter described the decision as "deliberate and strategic" considering the sensitivity of the situation and has consulted experts in mediation to ensure the situation is handled "in the right way." As Berhalter described it, "It's not something where you just pick up the phone and say, 'Hey bud, here's how it's going to be.' There is work to be done."

Berhalter and his wife Rosalind had a decades-long friendship with Reyna's parents, Claudio and Danielle, when their dispute started late last year. Days after the USMNT were eliminated from the World Cup in the round of 16 by the Netherlands, the head coach spoke at the HOW Institute for Society's Summit on Moral Leadership. He shared a story about how a player was nearly sent home from the World Cup for "clearly not meeting expectations," and though the comments were intended to be for a private audience, they became public days later. Reporting soon followed that indicated that Reyna was the player, setting off a chain reaction of events that led to an investigation into Berhalter.

Reyna's parents were upset by Berhalter's comments and contacted then-U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart, and Danielle Reyna told Stewart about an incident of domestic violence involving the Berhalters in an act of retaliation. Berhalter kicked his wife Rosalind, then his girlfriend when they were students at the University of North Carolina in 1992 but has owned up to the incident at the time and since, privately and publicly. U.S. Soccer opened up an investigation in January and Berhalter was eventually deemed eligible to be a candidate for his old job. The investigation also cleared the Reynas of criminal wrongdoing but revealed they had a habit of "mean-spirited" comments towards those they felt hindered their son's progress.

Though Berhalter described the event as "an unfortunate period" for himself and his family, he is ready to repair his relationship with Gio Reyna. "We both want the U.S. to win the World Cup and be very successful and now it's figuring out a way to cooperate to do that," he said.

"We started this process of how to set expectations a little and figure out how we're going to move forward together," he continued. "Some of it will involve him, some of it will involve us, and eventually, hopefully, it leads towards Gio being comfortable in the team, comfortable that he's being evaluated fairly and coached fairly and held to the same norms and standards as everybody else."

Reyna is in consideration for Berhalter's first roster in his second shift as the USMNT head coach but may not make the cut since he only resumed training last week with Borussia Dortmund after recovering from an injury. The U.S. has two friendlies in Sept. against Uzbekistan and Oman, and the roster drops on Wednesday.

As for Gregg and Rosalind Berhalter's relationship with Claudio and Danielle Reyna, the head coach was less candid. "I don't think that's a subject I'm comfortable talking about," he said.