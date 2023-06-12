Amid a busy summer, the United States men's national team interim manager B.J. Callaghan has named his 23-man Gold Cup squad as the USMNT look to retain their title. Kicking off on June 16th, the Gold Cup has a different, mostly domestic roster in comparison to the team taking on Mexico Concacaf Nations League semifinals which take place on June 15th.

Led by DeAndre Yedlin and Cristian Roldan, Callaghan will have a young squad that even included rewards for performances at the U-20 World Cup with Gaga Slonina and Cade Cowell getting the call. Twelve members of the roster hail from MLS with nine players all in the running for their first official cap after only appearing in friendlies for the senior team.

The United States have been drawn into group A along with Jamaica, Nicaragua and a team yet to be determined from the road to the Gold Cup preliminary round. This tournament is always a good time to see some of the lesser known members of the squad get their chance to break into the top team while getting more members of the team more competitive experience under their belts.

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): Sean Johnson (Toronto FC/CAN; 12/0), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea/ENG; 1/0), Matt Turner (Arsenal/ENG; 26/0)

DEFENDERS (8): DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution; 2/0), Aaron Long (LAFC; 32/3), Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati; 23/1), Jalen Neal (LA Galaxy; 2/0), Bryan Reynolds (Roma/ITA; 3/0), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 21/3), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls; 1/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami; 78/0)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Gianluca Busio (Venezia/ITA; 9/0), Djordje Mihailovic (AZ Alkmaar/NED; 6/1), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew; 2/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 32/3), James Sands (New York City FC; 8/0), Alan Soñora (FC Juárez/MEX; 2/0)

FORWARDS (6): Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; 3/0), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 18/8), Julian Gressel (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 2/0), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 52/11), Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati; 3/1), Alex Zendejas (Club América/MEX; 3/1)