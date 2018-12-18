USMNT in talks to host Chile for international friendly in March

It's an exciting time for U.S. Soccer, especially concerning the United States men's national team. The federation finally announced the hiring of Gregg Berhalter as head coach on Dec. 2, and he's currently in Europe meeting with players as he continues figuring out how he wants this team to look come 2019.

We already know who the first two opponents will be for Berhalter, with U.S. Soccer having announced a game against Panama on Jan. 27 and one against Costa Rica on Feb. 2. And now a third opponent is close to being finalized.

U.S. Soccer is in negotiations on a deal for the USMNT to face Chile in late March in an international friendly in the United States, sources tell CBS Sports. The friendly is expected to be played in Houston, but no contracts have been signed as of yet. Chile is also expected to take on Mexico in March.

The U.S. vs. Chile match would likely be played on March 25 or March 26. It's unclear what venue would host the game, but it would be either NRG Stadium or BBVA Stadium. The United States men's national team has played at some smaller venues over the last year including in Chester, Pa., East Hartford, Conn. and Cary, N.C.

The U.S. last played Chile in 2015, losing 3-2 in a friendly. Chile is one of the better teams on paper in South America, but, like the U.S., the team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Boasting players like Alexis Sanchez, Eduardo Vargas and Gary Medel, Chile won back-to-back Copa America titles in 2015 and 2016.

This would be one of the first friendlies for the U.S. at full strength. The games in January are expected to be with only MLS and Liga MX-based players, as those in Europe are in the middle of their season.

The March FIFA window is from the 19-27. The United States is expected to play another match that month just prior to the potential Chile match. United States men's national team games can be viewed on fuboTV (Try for free).