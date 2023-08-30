Ahead of friendlies versus Uzbekistan on Sept. 9 and Oman on Sept. 12, Gregg Berhalter has named his first U.S. men's national team roster since returning as head coach following the conclusion of the Gold Cup. Not needing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in Canada, the United States and Mexico, these friendlies will be a warmup for when the United States return to Nations League play in November.

Berhalter hasn't coached the team since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar following the expiration of his contract and an investigation into a domestic incident in his past which led to both Anthony Hudson and B.J. Callaghan coaching the side to the Nations League title and during the Gold Cup. But while this may be Berhalter's first roster since the World Cup, plenty of familiar faces will be included.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Reyna is notably absent but he has yet to appear for Dortmund this season after suffering a calf injury during the summer. Berhalter said that he still hasn't talked to Reyna during the summer and with him not in the squad, those fences will need to wait to be mended. Given Reyna's talent, he will need to eventually get back into the fold but it's unknown how long it will take for that.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will take a large hit during the window with Drake Callender and Benjamin Cremaschi's inclusion but with Zack Steffen injured, Callender was the next man up for the squad. Other uncapped players included are Keven Paredes and former Danish youth international Kristoffer Lund.

Here's the roster:

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): Drake Callender (Inter Miami; 0/0), Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 8/0), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 32/0)

DEFENDERS (9): Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 26/2), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo/ITA; 0/0), Mark McKenzie (Genk/BEL; 11/0), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg/GER; 0/0), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 51/1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 10/1), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 36/2), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 25/3), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 6/0)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Johnny Cardoso (Internacional/BRA; 7/0), Ben Cremaschi (Inter Miami; 0/0), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo/ESP; 16/0), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 44/11), Yunus Musah (AC Milan/ITA; 27/0), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 4/0)

FORWARDS (6): Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin/GER; 32/7), Folarin Balogun (Arsenal/ENG; 2/1), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; 8/1), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 16/7), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan/ITA; 60/25), Tim Weah (Juventus/ITA; 31/4)