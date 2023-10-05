Heading into some of the most significant friendlies that the United States men's national team has played under Gregg Berhalter, he has named a 23-man roster. This October international break will see the United States host Germany on Saturday, Oct. 14, and Ghana on Tuesday, Oct. 17, for a true litmus test of what this team can do against top opposition. They will get their first look at Germany under new manager Julian Nagelsmann, but they will have to do it without captain Tyler Adams, who is still sidelined for Bournemouth due to a hamstring injury.

While Adams appeared in the Cherries' EFL Cup victory over Stoke City on Sept. 27, logging 12 minutes, manager Andoni Iraola stated that there has been a recurrence of his hamstring injury. With Adams unavailable for national team selection, Yunus Musah and Luca De La Torre have been filling in as defensive midfielders for Berhalter, but these matches will be their biggest test in that role.

There is a significant return to the side with attacking midfielder Gio Reyna. After recovering from a leg injury, he makes the squad despite not having featured for club or country since June 18. Reyna and Berhalter have spoken to repair their relationship following a fallout at the World Cup, and this return to the national team confirms what Berhalter has publicly stated: the door was never closed for Reyna to return.

Keeper Matt Turner spoke frankly about that relationship when he joined CBS Sports Golazo Network's Kickin' It this week.

"I know Gio and I know him well and I love the guy, and I know Gregg and I know him well and I love the guy. I just think the whole thing was just a terrible situation, really."

Nineteen players on the roster were also called up for the September friendlies against Uzbekistan and Oman, as the core group of the USMNT is becoming more established with each match. Lennard Maloney of Heidenheim will be the only member of this side seeking his first USMNT cap. A German-born defensive midfielder, Maloney is someone who could have a significant chance on this roster as the team looks to find a natural backup for Adams.

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (2): Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 9/0), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 33/0)

DEFENDERS (8): Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic/SCO; 12/0), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 28/2), DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution; 7/0), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo/ITA; 2/0), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 52/1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 12/1), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 26/3), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 6/0)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Johnny Cardoso (Internacional/BRA; 7/0), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo/ESP; 17/0), Lennard Maloney (Heidenheim/GER; 0/0), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 46/11), Yunus Musah (AC Milan/ITA; 29/0), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 20/4), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven/NED;64/0)

FORWARDS (6): Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin/GER; 34/8), Folarin Balogun (Monaco/FRA; 4/2), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg/GER; 1/0), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 18/9), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan/ITA; 62/26), Tim Weah (Juventus/ITA; 33/5)