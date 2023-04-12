The roster has arrived for the Allstate Continetial Clasico between the United States and Mexico on Wednesday, April 19. For the 75th meeting between the two teams, interim head coach Anthony Hudson has named a 23-man roster of mostly domestic talent. Since it is not an approved FIFA international window, teams aren't required to release their players which is why Club America declined to allow Alejandro Zendejas to join the squad. AC Milan were a little more agreeable allowing Sergino Dest to play.

While it is good that Dest will be featuring and manager Anthony Hudson said that the defender will be excited to play with the national team, it highlights that he is surplus to requirements in Milan. Dest shined at the World Cup and has been a strong performer for the national team so this game could help as a platform to increase transfer interest in the summer.

Young defender Joshua Wynder has also been called from USL side Louisville City and is in line for his national team debut. Wynder has had an impressive path making his debut for Louisville at only 14 years old and now is with the national team after training with Benfica in January. Yet to turn 18, Wynder could follow in the pathway of Kobi Henry who transferred directly from USL side Orange County SC to Reims in the summer of 2022.

Jordan Morris is back in the squad and in red hot form for the Seattle Sounders. Morris has eight goals in only seven matches for the Sounders this season. James Sands is also back in the fold after returning to New York City FC after a mixed spell on loan with Rangers in Scotland. Getting consistent playing time with the club, he can now push to get back into the USMNT fold with the upcoming camp.

There will be some strain on MLS players though since this is a midweek match and they will play with their club teams on the weekends before and after the game to ensure that they're available for selection while not missing any time with their parent clubs.

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): Drake Callender (Inter Miami; 0/0), Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati; 0/0), Sean Johnson (Toronto FC/CAN; 11/0)

DEFENDERS (9): Sergiño Dest (AC Milan/ITA; 24/2), Aaron Long (LAFC; 31/3), Julian Gressel (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 2/0), Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati; 22/1), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC; 17/1), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United; 0/0), Joshua Wynder (Louisville City; 0/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami; 77/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 39/3)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Kellyn Acosta (LAFC; 57/2), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew; 2/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 32/0), James Sands (New York City FC; 7/0), Alan Soñora (FC Juárez/MEX; 2/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 16/0)

FORWARDS (5): Paul Arriola (FC Dallas; 50/10), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; 2/0), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 17/7), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 51/11), Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati; 2/1)