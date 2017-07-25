USMNT striker Dom Dwyer moves to MLS side Orlando City from Sporting KC

Orlando City hopes to make it to the playoffs this campaign, but having scored just 22 goals in 21 matches and sitting in seventh in the East, it needs help. On Tuesday, the club got it.

The club announced it has acquired U.S. men's national team striker Dom Dwyer of Sporting Kansas City for allocation money, with the player returning to the club where he once went on loan in its USL days.

With Cyle Larin not on pace to match his 14 league goals last season scoring just eight in the first 18 matches, Dwyer adds a big punch to the team's attack, bringing David Villa-like numbers over the last four seasons.

Only Bradley Wright-Phillips has more @MLS goals than Dom Dwyer over the last four seasons: pic.twitter.com/7iNbirWFnE — Paul Carr (@PCarrESPN) July 25, 2017

It's a move that should help Orlando quite a bit as it looks to contend for a playoff spot, but it's a curious move by Sporting, who are second in the Western Conference and have had their fair share of scoring issues.