One goal down and one to go for the United States U-20 national team. After their 2-0 win over Costa Rica, the USMNT U-20's have now qualified for the 2023 World Cup in Indonesia. With another win over Honduras, they can also punch their tickets for the 2024 Olympics in Paris after missing out on Olympic qualification for three consecutive tournaments. Bringing all that together while also looking to win the Concacaf U-20 Championship means that there is quite a lot of pressure on this young team but so far they have been up to the task.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Friday, Jul 1 | Time : 9 p.m. ET

: Friday, Jul 1 | : 9 p.m. ET Location : xEstadio Francisco Morazan -- xSan Pedro Sula, Honduras

: xEstadio Francisco Morazan -- xSan Pedro Sula, Honduras TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

United States: After the match against Costa Rica ended in a brawl, a whopping ten players were suspended. Nine of them were from Costa Rica with seven receiving three match suspensions and two receiving six match suspensions. For the United States, Cade Cowell's tournament will be over after he received a three match suspension. Given the depth that the United States has in attack, Cowell was used off the bench during that match replacing Quinn Sullivan so it won't be a huge miss if everyone is able to stay healthy.

Honduras: Playing at home for this one, Honduras will have not only a unique advantage in the match but history is also on their side. This is the third straight time that Honduras against the United States has determined Olympic qualification with Honduras making it the previous two times. Honduras has the best defensive record in the tournament only conceding twice in their five matches so far while also having the tournament leading scorer Marco Tulio Aceituno, who has six goals, on their side.

Prediction

It's a talented Honduras team but the United States are focused on the prize at hand under the leadership of Micky Varas. It will be a tough match but one that they'll see through. Pick: United States 2, Honduras 1