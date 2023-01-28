The USMNT will try to recover from a World Cup hangover on Saturday night when they host Colombia in an international friendly match in Carson, Calif. The Americans got back to work Wednesday night following their Round of 16 exit in Qatar. They took on a depleted Serbia team in Los Angeles and surrendered an early lead to lose 2-1. It was acting manager Anthony Hudson's debut with the squad, and he went with a youthful lineup. He could take a different approach Saturday against a Colombia team the Americans have beaten once since 1995 (1-3-7). With the matches coming in the middle of the European club season, both teams will be short-handed, and Colombia haven't played since November. This is the USMNT's final match before their Concacaf Nations League group-stage opener against Grenada on March 24.

USMNT vs. Colombia spread: USMNT -0.5 (+140)

USMNT vs. Colombia over/under: 2.5 goals

USMNT vs. Colombia money line: USA +135, Colombia +185, Draw +215

USMNT: The Americans have allowed more than one goal in three of their past 10 games

COL: Columbia have scored at least two goals in five of their past 10 matches

Why you should back the USMNT

The Americans are without players like Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie and saw eight players make their international debuts Wednesday. Still, they mostly dominated the match. They held the ball for 62% of the game and outshot Serbia 20-11 but were vulnerable on the counter-attack. FC Cincinnati's Brandon Vazquez scored in his senior-level debut, but the USMNT couldn't make the 29th-minute goal hold up. The Americans are relying heavily on MLS players in this camp, and many that started on the bench Wednesday could feature here.

That group includes Kellyn Acosta, the team's most-capped player with 56. He scored the last time the USMNT faced Los Cafeteros. Paul Arriola and Jesus Ferreira are the team's top scorers, with Arriola boasting 10 career international goals while Ferreira has scored seven in 16 matches. Ferreira and Vazquez each scored 18 goals in MLS this season, tied for fourth in the league. Hudson could go with 18-year-old Gabriel Slonina in net again, but he also has Sean Johnson available. The 33-year-old led MLS with 14 clean sheets for NYCFC last season.

Why you should back Colombia

Colombia will be far fresher than the Americans, and they have a lot of youthful talent to put out there. They have won six straight matches, including two World Cup qualifiers. Colombia finished one point behind Peru, who went on to lose to Australia in the inter-confederation playoffs for Qatar. They also are relying on numerous MLS players, and they have nine players from the Colombian Primera A. They include goalkeeper Alvaro Montero, who is one of four from Primera A champions Millonarios. The 27-year-old led the league with 25 clean sheets.

The Colombians have some dangerous youngsters up front to test the USMNT defense. Cucho Hernandez, 23, has two goals in two international matches and had nine in just 16 matches for Columbus Crew in MLS last season. Santiago Moreno, 22, had seven goals and six assists for Portland Timbers, and 21-year-old Dylan Borrero scored three in seven starts for the New England Revolution.

