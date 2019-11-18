USMNT vs. Cuba: CONCACAF Nations League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The United States men's national team hopes to build on Friday's win over Canada when it takes on Cuba on Tuesday in the CONCACAF Nations League. The Americans will win League A's Group A with a victory, needing three points to draw level with Canada, while a victory ensures a superior goal differential. The Americans will play Cuba in the Cayman Islands for this one. These two sides played last month as Gregg Berhalter's team won 7-0 with Weston McKennie scoring a hat trick.

The U.S. is still without injured star Christian Pulisic, starting goalkeeper Zach Steffen and midfielder Michael Bradley, but confidence is high after the convincing victory over Canada in which the U.S. jumped out to a 3-0 lead.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

USMNT vs. Cuba

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 19



Time: 7:30 p.m. ET



Location: Truman Bodden Sports Complex



TV channel: FS1 and TUDN



Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

USMNT: There are some good vibes after the win over Canada and some of the players really stepped up. The big concern was finding the creativity in attack without Pulisic, but the Americans were able to expose the Canadian defense that did a lousy job of keeping its shape. Getting wide to Paul Arriola and Jordan Morris was key, but the expectation here is being able to get more chances up the middle against a below-average Cuban defense.

Cuba: They may have a little momentum after a 1-0 win over Nicaragua on Nov. 10, but there's not much chance at an upset here. In the Cubans' last four matches in official competition, they've lost all four and conceded 21 goals. It's a great measuring stick, but getting just a draw would still be shocking.

USMNT vs. Cuba prediction

The U.S. wins the group as Josh Sargent scores the winner.

Pick: USMNT 3, Cuba 0