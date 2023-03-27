The U.S. Men's National Team expect a stiffer test Monday when they take on El Salvador in the deciding 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League group stage match in Orlando, Fla. The Americans dominated Grenada on Friday, winning 7-1 to move into first place in the group. The USMNT (2-1-0) also are the defending champions after beating Mexico 3-2 in extra time to win the inaugural event in June 2021. Yet the Salvadorans (1-2-0) will move on to the semifinals with a victory. They held the Americans to a 1-1 draw in their Nations League matchup last summer. They opened the tournament with a 2-2 draw with Grenada and took a 3-1 victory in the rematch, a week before the draw with the USMNT. That was their last competitive match.

Why you should back the USMNT

The Americans have never lost to El Salvador, going 20-6-0 including friendlies, with a 61-12 goal advantage. They have posted 16 clean sheets in the 26 matches. The USMNT should be prepared, as they have been playing high-stakes games since the last meeting, including a Round of 16 showing at the World Cup. They come in with tremendous confidence after the thrashing of Grenada, when they got two goals apiece from Ricardo Pepi and Weston McKennie.

Christian Pulisic was the best player on the field, scoring a goal and assisting on two others. The USMNT dominated in the middle, with Gio Reyna, McKennie and Pepi repeatedly creating chances. El Salvador have lost three friendlies since the draw last summer, scoring one goal while conceding six. Brendan Aaronson and Alejandro Zendejas also scored for Team USA, and McKennie's goals came on free kicks, a good sign for a team that has struggled on set pieces.

Why you should back El Salvador

The Salvadorans have managed two draws in the past three meetings, with the USMNT scoring just twice over that span. The Americans needed a goal late in injury time to forge the draw last June after Alexander Larin scored in the first half. Larin is one of several players out injured, as is Nelson Bonilla, who scored twice in a 3-1 victory against Grenada last summer. El Salvador could rely on Cristian Gil and brothers Brayan Gil and Mayer Gil, who are all capable attackers.

Cristian Gil, 26, has 13 goals in his 55 games in the Salvadoran Primera Division and has two in 11 with the national team. He scored in the 2-2 draw with Grenada in the Nations League opener. Brayan Gil, 21, has 10 goals in his past 45 matches in Colombia's Primera A, and Mayer Gil, 19, has two in three matches in that league this season. Alex Roldan, who plays with the Seattle Sounders, can cause trouble with his crosses and had two assists in his most recent MLS match.

