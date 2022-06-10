The United States Men's National Team gets back to international competition on Friday night when it hosts Grenada in a 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League match in Austin, Texas. The USMNT played a pair of international friendlies in the past week, cruising to a 3-0 win against Morocco last Wednesday before a scoreless draw with Uruguay on Monday. It opens its Nations League campaign against a Grenada team that has already played its first two games in the tournament. The Spice Boys opened Nations League 2022-23 with a 3-1 road loss to El Salvador on Saturday but managed a 2-2 draw in the rematch Tuesday.

Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. The United States is the -6000 favorite (risk $6,000 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Grenada vs. USMNT odds. Grenada is a +5000 underdog, a regulation draw is priced at +3100 and the over-under for total goals scored is set at 5.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Grenada vs. United States:

USMNT vs. Grenada spread: United States -4.5

USMNT vs. Grenada Over/Under: 5.5 goals

USMNT vs. Grenada money line: USMNT -6000, Grenada +5000, Draw +3100

USA: It has posted nine clean sheets in its past 14 matches

GRN: It has allowed at least two goals in six of its past 10



Why you should back Team USA

The Stars and Stripes are gearing up for the World Cup and know they can't let off the gas. They need to lock in their tactics and key pieces before November, and they need some goals to build confidence in the attack. They should be able to get plenty against a Grenada team that is 0-2-8 since the start of 2021. Grenada has allowed 23 goals while scoring just six over that span. Meanwhile, the Americans have conceded five goals in eight games in 2022, going 4-2-2.

The USMNT is 22-3-0 in its past 25 home matches, and it had consecutive clean sheets against teams superior to Grenada. Team USA is 15th in FIFA's world rankings, while Grenada is 170th. Uruguay ranks 13th and Morocco is No. 24. Christian Pulisic (21 goals), Weston McKennie (nine) and Brenden Aaronson (six) have been keys to the attack, but the USMNT has quality depth. Jordan Morris (10), Paul Arriola (nine) and Timothy Weah (three) also are capable scorers.

Why you should back Grenada

Grenada started to find its rhythm in the past two games after a shaky start to 2022. They went 0-1-2 in three friendlies before kicking off this Nations League campaign, but they scored three goals in the two matches with El Salvador. Jamal Charles, Alexander McQueen and Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong were the goal-scorers. Charles is the top international scorer on the team with 14 goals in 28 matches, tied for third-most in the national team's history.

Charles scored six goals in six matches during the last Nations League run to earn Grenada its League A spot. He is a big target on set pieces and thrives on scooping up loose balls. Grenada also has a strong back line that is led by captain Tyrone Sterling and Benjamin Ettienne on the outside, with Kayden Harrack and A.J. Paterson in the middle. Etienne, 19, and 18-year-old Harrack have bright futures with the team, and Sterling's impact is his leadership and versatility.

