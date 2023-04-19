On Wednesday, the United States will celebrate their 75th all time meeting with Mexico in the Continental Clasico, a showdown that comes as dominance in Concacaf has shifting from El Tri toward the United States men's national team. Still led by interim coach Anthony Hudson, the USMNT and their mostly Major League Soccer based roster will have a chance to face new El Tri head coach Diego Cocca. There have been a few changes to the roster with Christian Roldan and Paul Arriola have withdrawn being replaced by FC Dallas' Paxton Pomykal.

With this friendly taking place outside of a FIFA international window, most of the European names in the pool won't be available but Sergino Dest has been released by Milan since he hasn't featured for the club since January. While Dest's season has been a disappointing one due to lack of playing time, being with the USMNT can offer a bit of a reset in the same way that Christian Pulisic has stability when wearing the national team crest that isn't present at Chelsea as the team is being turned over.

Hudson may employ some heavy rotation for the match, since members of the squad played in league matches during the past weekend and will be back available for their clubs after the match is done to cause the least disruption possible. Because of that, key players for their teams may not be able to go 90 minutes in this friendly and return to their parent clubs in top form.

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Apr. 19 | Time : 10 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Apr. 19 | : 10 p.m. ET Location : State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: None | Live stream: HBO Max

None | HBO Max Odds: United States +145; Draw +200; Mexico +185 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): Drake Callender (Inter Miami; 0/0), Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati; 0/0), Sean Johnson (Toronto FC/CAN; 11/0)

DEFENDERS (9): Sergiño Dest (AC Milan/ITA; 24/2), Aaron Long (LAFC; 31/3), Julian Gressel (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 2/0), Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati; 22/1), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC; 17/1), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United; 0/0), Josh Wynder (Louisville City; 0/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami; 77/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 39/3)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Kellyn Acosta (LAFC; 57/2), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew; 2/0), Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas; 2/0), James Sands (New York City FC; 7/0), Alan Soñora (FC Juárez/MEX; 2/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 16/0)

FORWARDS (4): Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; 2/0), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 17/7), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 51/11), Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati; 2/1)

Here are a few things to look out for

Can Jordan Morris thrive as a nine?

Few players in MLS have had a bigger impact on their team's attack than Jordan Morris this season. Featuring as a nine or a winger for the Sounders his eight goals are more than any other player in the league so far this season. Finally healthy, his burst on the pitch is clear to see and there is a route back to the regular national team rotation for Morris given the lack of scoring among the other forwards. While Morris has mostly been a winger for the national team, this could be a chance to play him through the middle and see if he can lead the line offering a different option.

What young players step up?

With youth at every level, this is a fascinating camp to see not only how the uncapped keepers perform but Hudson will oversee the potential future of the defense in Josh Wynder. Aidan Morris will get more chances to show what he can do and Cade Cowell will get another crack at things as well. Some of these players dipped their toes into the water during January camp and will now have a chance to show that they can compete against a higher level of competition. With some of these players also going to the U-20 World Cup, they'll be able to make up for development time that they'd miss not making the Gold Cup but others could secure Gold Cup spots during this camp.

Do the regulars have staying power?

After the World Cup in Qatar, some of the older players in the squad have seen their last crack at a World Cup roster despite the Untied States having automatically qualified for the 2026 World Cup as a host nation. They'll be responsible for ensuring that the next generation are prepared to take up their mantles but for others like Kellyn Acosta, they're on the edge where they can still aim for that roster but drops in form can see them miss it. Making sure to take these friendlies seriously will go a long way to start that quest to head to another World Cup on the right foot.