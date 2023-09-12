The United States Men's National Team will look to extend their unbeaten streak to 13 when they take on Oman in an international friendly on Tuesday. The Americans have won seven and drawn five matches since dropping a 2-1decision to Serbia on Jan. 25. Oman, meanwhile, have won three in a row, including a 2-1 victory over Palestine on Wednesday. Oman are 7-2-2 since the start of the year.

Kickoff from Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minn., is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. USA are listed at -510 (risk $510 to win $100) on the money line, while Oman are +1400. A draw would return +430 in the latest USMNT vs. Oman odds, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Oman vs. USMNT picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players.

Now, Sutton has broken down USMNT vs. Oman from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Sutton's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Oman vs. USMNT:

USMNT vs. Oman over/under: 2.5 goals

USMNT vs. Oman money line: USA -510, Oman +1400, Draw +430

USA: Since the World Cup, the Americans are 7-1-5

OM: Since November 2022, Oman is 10-3-2

USMNT vs. Oman picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the USMNT

The Americans are still trying to put their disappointing showing at last year's World Cup behind them as they prepare for the Nations League qualifications in November. Helping lead the team is forward Christian Pulisic. The 24-year-old, who is a member of AC Milan in Serie A, captains the national team. In 61 career appearances since 2016, he has scored 26 goals. He scored the third goal in the 3-0 win over Uzbekistan on Saturday.

Also helping power the team is midfielder Weston McKennie. The 25-year-old, who plays for Juventus in Serie A, has been a staple with the U.S. team since 2017. In 45 career appearances, he has registered 11 goals. Since 2016, he has scored 18 goals in 210 professional appearances for Schalke of Bundesliga and Juventus. See who to pick at SportsLine.

Why you should back Oman

Like the U.S., Oman have had a lot of success over the past calendar year. Among the scoring leaders on the team is forward Issam Al-Sabhi, who has scored nine goals in 28 appearances since 2019. The 26-year-old scored both goals in a 2-0 international friendly win over Lebanon this past March. He has played professionally in Oman and Saudi Arabia since 2017.

Also leading the Omani national team is 26-year-old Muhsen Al-Ghassani. The forward has registered nine goals in 46 appearances since joining his national team in 2015. In Oman's latest match against Palestine, he scored the game-winning goal. He plays professionally for Al-Seeb in Oman, where he has 22 goals in 43 appearances for the side. See who to pick at SportsLine.

How to make USMNT vs. Oman picks

Sutton has broken down Oman vs. USMNT from every angle. He has locked in a confident best bet, while also offering a full breakdown of this international friendly. You can see his picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

Where does all the betting value lie for USMNT vs. Oman? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the USMNT vs. Oman match, all from the expert who finished 2022 up nearly $2,200 on his soccer picks, and find out.