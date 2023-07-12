The defending champion United States Men's National Team look to punch their ticket to the final for the ninth time in the last 10 editions of the competition when they face Panama on Wednesday in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup semifinals. Team USA, who eked past Canada on penalties in the quarterfinals on Sunday, made their 12th overall appearance in the final two years ago and won their seventh title by defeating Mexico 1-0 in extra time. After rolling past Qatar 4-0 in the quarters, Panama are hoping to reach the final for the third time overall and first since 2013.

Kickoff at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Americans are the -170 favorites (risk $170 to win $100) in the latest USMNT vs. Panama odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Panamanians are +490 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +260 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

USMNT vs. Panama money line: USA -170, Panama +490, Draw +260

USMNT vs. Panama over/under: 2.5 goals

USMNT vs. Panama spread: USA -0.5 (-170)

USA: The Americans have outscored their opponents 29-5 over their last nine matches across all competitions

PAN: Panama's clean sheet against Qatar was their first in seven overall contests

Why you should back the USMNT

Team USA is riding a 10-game unbeaten streak across all competitions after battling Canada to a 2-2 draw and winning 3-2 on penalties in the quarters. The American's last defeat came on Jan. 25, when they dropped a 2-1 decision to Serbia in an international friendly match. The U.S. have dominated the all-time series with Panama with 18 victories, including five in the last six meetings, and four draws in 25 matchups.

The USMNT cruised to a 5-1 victory when the sides last met in March 2022 during World Cup Qualifying, with Jesus Ferreira netting one of the goals. The 22-year-old forward has been the offensive star of this competition as he leads all players with six goals after following his three-goal performance against Saint Kitts and Nevis in the group stage with another hat trick versus Trinidad and Tobago. Brandon Vazquez is tied for fourth in the competition with three goals, while midfielder Djordje Mihailovic has recorded two goals and a pair of assists. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Panama

After failing to convert in back-to-back matches leading up to the Gold Cup, the Panamanians have found their scoring touch in the competition. They netted two goals in each of their group-stage contests before doubling their output in the quarterfinals. Ismael Diaz ranks second in the tournament with four goals, all of which came in the second half of the team's last two games.

The 26-year-old winger, who also has recorded an assist, converted in Panama's 2-2 draw with El Salvador in their group-stage finale before registering a hat trick against Qatar in the quarterfinals. Forward Jose Fajardo and winger Yoel Barcenas have scored two goals apiece in the competition, with the former also notching an assist. The 29-year-old Fajardo netted the first goal for Panama in their group-stage victories against Costa Rica and Martinique, while Barcenas converted versus the Costa Ricans and Qatar. See which team to pick here.

How to make USMNT vs. Panama picks

