After drawing against Jamaica, the United States men's national will look for a bounce-back performance against Saint Kitts and Nevis on Thursday in the Gold Cup. By the time the USMNT take the pitch, the goal will be clear -- to score as much as possible to avoid a tie atop the group. Interim boss B.J. Callaghan has to make changes to the lineup especially as Jordan Morris deals with a knee injury. If Morris can't go, it provides a chance for Cade Cowell to start for the USMNT, providing a young, emerging attacking threat.

Saint Kitts and Nevis were in good form prior to the Gold Cup but will look to bounce back from a 3-0 loss to Trinidad & Tobago to start off Gold Cup play. But against a USMNT side that hasn't played many minutes together, if the Sugar Boyz can hold their composure, the match could get testy.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, June 28 | Time : 9:30 p.m.ET

: Wednesday, June 28 | : 9:30 p.m.ET Location : CITYPARK Stadium -- St. Louis, Mo.

: CITYPARK Stadium -- St. Louis, Mo. TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FS1 | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Saint Kitts and Nevis +4000; Draw +1200; United States -10000 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

If the United States that ended the game against Jamaica shows up in this match, it won't be much of an issue as they only allowed one shot in the second half while Brandon Vazquez scored an equalizer to grab a point. Callaghan showed that he could make the required adjustments and also officially cap-tied six members of the team. Vazquez, Jalen Neal, John Tolkin, Aidan Morris, Alan Sonora, and Cowell all made their debuts in official competition also showing how inexperienced this team is. Part of the goal is to get as many players experience in knockout tournaments as possible before a slew of commitments for the team.

Without Morris, the team will only get younger but Matt Turner will be able to steady them after saving a penalty against Jamaica. It's their first meeting against Saint Kitts and Nevis, who will become the 100th nation to face the USMNT. With a roster hailing mostly from USL and lower leagues in England, there won't be much familiarity with Saint Kitts which could lead to a slow start to the match.

Prediction

Once the USMNT warm up to the game, they'll be able to pick apart Saint Kitts and Nevis' defense, leading to their first victory in this edition of the Gold Cup. Pick: United States 4, Saint Kitts and Nevis 0