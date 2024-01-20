It's time for the USMNT to kick off a busy 2024 that will see them compete in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals, Copa America and the Olympic Games as Gregg Berhalter has called in a young domestic roster to face Slovenia. January camp is a time where mainly players based in Major League Soccer or those who are out of favor with their clubs get a chance to experience a full national team camp where they can see what they have to work toward and what the future could hold if they break in to become regular members of the USMNT.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Jan. 20 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Jan. 20 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Toyota Park -- San Antonio, Texas

: Toyota Park -- San Antonio, Texas TV: TNT | Live stream: MAX

TNT | MAX Odds: United States -155; Draw +250; Slovenia +390

Storylines



USMNT: Miles Robinson will be expected to anchor a young USMNT defense as he's the most capped player in this camp. Nine members of the 2022 World Cup squad appeared in January camps such as this one so there is a clear goal for these players to work for but with 16 members of the squad being age eligible for the Olympics, that will likely be their next stepping stone.

Slovenia: Slovenia will see 16 players seeking their first cap as they'll also have a mostly domestic based roster due to the league being on winter break right now. There is also a representative from New York City FC in MLS, defender Mitja Ilenic. Slovenia has played the USMNT a few times now with a 1-0-1 record.

Slovenia Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): Igor Vekič (Vejle Boldklub/DEN), Klemen Mihelak (NŠ Mura), Denis Pintol (NK Olimpija Ljubljana)

DEFENDERS (8): Mitja Ilenič (New York City FC/USA), Žan Karničnik (NK Celje), Matija Kavčič (NK Bravo),Srđan Kuzmić (Viborg FF/DEN),Marcel Ratnik (NK Olimpija Ljubljana),Sven Šoštarič (NK Maribor), Karić Žan Zaletel Viborg FF (DEN), David Zec (NK Celje)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Adrian Zeljković (Spartak Trnava/SVK), Mark Zabukovnik (NK Celje), Tamar Svetlin (NK Celje), Jan Repas (NK Maribor), Timi Max Elšnik (NK Olimpija Ljubljana), Luka Vešner Tičič (FC Koper)

FORWARDS (4): Danijel Šturm (NK Domžale), Nejc Gradišar (NK Rogaška), Andres Vombergar Al Ittihad Kalba (KSA), Matej Poplatnik (NK Bravo)

USMNT Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): Drake Callender (Inter Miami; 0/0), Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati; 0/0), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew; 0/0)

DEFENDERS (10): Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union; 0/0), DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution; 7/0), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC; 17/1), Ian Murphy (FC Cincinnati; 0/0), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; 27/3), James Sands (New York City FC; 13/0), Nkosi Tafari (FC Dallas; 0/0), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls; 3/0), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United; 1/0)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Joshua Atencio (Seattle Sounders; 0/0), Aziel Jackson (St. Louis City; 0/0), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union; 0/0), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew; 4/0), Timmy Tillman (LAFC; 0/0), Sean Zawadzki (Columbus Crew; 0/0)

FORWARDS (6): Esmir Bajraktarevic (New England Revolution; 0/0), Bernard Kamungo (FC Dallas; 0/0), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; 0/0), Duncan McGuire (Orlando City; 0/0), Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 0/0)

Prediction

With the team in preseason form, goals will be hard to come by as the USMNT plays to a draw in the match. Pick: USMNT 1, Slovenia 1