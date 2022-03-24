World Cup Qualifying is reaching its final moments as Concacaf teams look to book their tickets to Qatar as early as Thursday. In fact, depending on results elsewhere, the United State's men's national team can qualify for the World Cup with outside help if they win their first-ever World Cup qualifier on the road against Mexico at Estadio Azteca (here's how to watch Thursday night's match).

For a refresh, let's look at the table heading into Thursday's matches.

TEAM GP W D L GD PTS Canada 11 7 4 0 +14 25 United States 11 6 3 2 +9 21 Mexico 11 6 3 2 +6 21 Panama 11 5 2 4 +1 17 Costa Rica 11 4 4 3 1 16 El Salvador 11 2 3 6 -7 9 Jamaica - e 11 1 4 6 -7 7 Honduras - e 11 0 3 8 -17 3

The top three finishers in the Concacaf table qualify for the 2022 World Cup. The fourth-place finisher heads to a playoff to get into the tournament. The United States or Mexico can clinch a World Cup spot depending on Thursday's results as they are four points ahead of Panama in fourth place and five points ahead of Costa Rica. So what would they need to qualify?

A USMNT or Mexico win sees them advance to the world cup if...

Panama loses to Honduras and Costa Rica loses or draws vs. Canada: This would put either team seven points ahead of Panama and seven or eight points ahead of Costa Rica.

The USMNT or Mexico clinch a top-four spot with a win and a Costa Rica loss or draw. The USMNT and Mexico essentially clinch top-four spots with a draw and if...

Costa Rica loses to Canada. By virtue of superior goal difference, it would take a historic comeback from Los Ticos to make up a six-goal difference with Mexico or a nine-goal difference with the United States.

If either Mexico or the USMNT loses, they will have to wait until later in the window to secure their spot in Qatar.

Listen below and follow In Soccer We Trust: A CBS Sports Soccer Podcast where three times a week your three favorite former USMNT players cover everything you could possibly want to know about the beautiful game in the United States.

Thursday's Concacaf schedule

Because of these scenarios, Thursday's match will be a critical installment of the USA vs. Mexico rivalry.