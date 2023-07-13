Now it's official: Christian Pulisic is a new AC Milan player. The U.S. men's national team winger has signed a four-year contract until the summer of 2027 with an option to extend the deal for a further season. He will wear the No. 11 jersey.

"AC Milan is happy to announce the signing of Christian Mate Pulisic from Chelsea FC," the club said in a statement. "The American winger has signed a contract with the Rossoneri until 30 June 2027, with an option to extend his stay until 30 June 2028."

The Italian side will pay around €22 million to sign the USMNT star while Pulisic had already agreed on personal terms weeks ago, and he was pushing to join the Rossoneri despite the interest of other European clubs including Lyon.

He's been capped 60 times with the U.S., scoring 25 goals and winning the CONCACAF Nations League twice.

