World Cup qualifying: USMNT's path to Russia now features a stadium change for crucial match

Two matches remain for the U.S. men's national team as it looks to book a spot at the 2018 World Cup, and first up is a home match against Panama on Oct. 6. But its last match, an already tricky road match at Trinidad and Tobago, just got a little bit trickier.

The match scheduled on Oct. 10 in Port of Spain is moving from a 25,000-seat venue to a 10,000-seat stadium. The match will now take place at Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, according to Trinidad's Guardian.

The venue changes as the nearly eliminated Trinidadians look to cut costs. The report says if the match was at the originally planned Hasley Crawford Stadium, it would cost $120,000 each for police and fire services, with the price much less at Ato Boldon.

Now, you can look at this two ways. First, less of a crowd could be a pro for the U.S. as there will likely be less noise, but on the contrary, that intimate of a setting, with the USMNT's World Cup hopes possibly on the line, could be quite the challenging and uncomfortable venue. We'll have to see, but first thing's first -- the U.S. needs to take care of business against Panama.