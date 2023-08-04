As the Women's World Cup has expanded, so has prize money but no team will be a bigger winner than the United States Women's national team thanks to their equal pay settlement. Per team, the World Cup champions will take home around 10.5 million with just over $6 million of that earmarked for players but that's also assuming that each federation pays them since FIFA leaves that at the discretion of the federations.

The total prize pool for the Women's world cup is only $140 million compared to the $440 million for the Men's world cup which is where the equal pay agreements come into play. With the US men making 13 million for their performance in the World Cup in Qatar, both teams could share a prize pool of up to $21.2 million if the USWNT are able to win their third straight World Cup.

If the USWNT crashes out during the round of 16, their total prize money can fall from 10.5 million to 3.3 million but due to splitting with the men, it will be a drastic increase over what other teams will net during the Women's World Cup. For example, fellow Concacaf nation Jamaica could receive around $60 thousand per player for making it out of the group stage while the United States could make a max of $459,800 per player while the men's team will disperse money not only the World Cup roster but also players who were rostered for World Cup Qualification matches.

The United States is the only federation that splits money in this way as some other federations with equal pay agreements don't include prize money in that agreement. Due to that prize money, the United States will take home more from this World Cup than any other federation.