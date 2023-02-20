The United States women's national team are undefeated in 2023 and lead the standings in the SheBelieves Cup after their 1-0 win against Japan on Sunday, but there are still reasons to be concerned. Part of the team's impressive run of games is due to the remarkable form of Mallory Swanson which has been able to make some of the issues in terms of results. The winger is now on a five-game scoring streak that dates back to November and leads the team with six goals scored over their four games this calendar year.

Swanson's ability to stretch backlines and be an option on and off the ball has made the teams' top line difficult to defend. She's been a long-time collaborative option for her teammates, at times opting for the extra outlet, instead of taking the shot. But as the World Cup gets closer, Swanson has tasked herself with finishing her chances when presented with them, especially with the team still having a lot of questions to answer.

"I think this offseason, I kind of just reevaluated my game, and I think what one thing was I wasn't finishing easy chances last calendar year. So, I just wanted to come into this year and just be able to finish easy chances," Swanson said after the match.

The team entered the new year with one singular focus, getting into peak form ahead of the World Cup. There have been lingering issues for the group, as players have been in and out of camps either due to injury or on maternity leave. Even with the constant carousel of personnel, the coaching staff is still tinkering with the midfield five months out from the World Cup and aiming to find that key core.

Whether due to player rotations or stale tactics, the attack has at times been stagnant. The team recorded just five shots against Japan on Sunday, their fewest shots in a game since August 2016, when they faced France. In 2023, Swanson's ability to create magic out of limited moments has earned the team results and kept the buzz at bay on the team's deficiencies.

"I feel like this game wasn't the best performance," Swanson said after the game. "Japan, they're a good team. They're very technical, they move off the ball very well. So, I think it's good that we were able to play them and see that we need to be more disciplined in our defending. Be patient.

"We need to figure out, like, when we're on the field -- what can we do to break them down? I think we could have probably played a couple more balls in behind ... But I think overall, it was a good test for us, and sometimes games are just going to be ... you're just gonna have to grind them out."

Swanson's role has been in a resurgence after navigating injuries and omission from the Tokyo Olympic roster. The forward has put together thrilling club seasons with the Chicago Red Stars, resulting in consecutive NWSL finalist nominations in 2021 and 2022. USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski called Swanson back into national team camps post-Oympics, and she has often featured in his lineups alongside Sophia Smith -- the 2022 NWSL MVP and 2022 U.S. Soccer Player of the Year.

"She certainly makes my life a little easier," Andonovski quipped in postgame comments. "It's not just speed obviously. The speed that she has helps, but she controlled the ball and took two touches on a juggle in the air, in full speed. That's [technical]. I mean, that's a very skillful player ... When she finished the goal, it looked like the game stopped for her so she can finish the final touch. Obviously, she's in great, really good form and we're just happy and supporting anyway possible."

It should come as no surprise that with five months remaining before the World Cup, the 24-year-old attacker has become an integral part of the U.S. forward core. She is on pace to remain a leading scorer for the team with Smith currently unavailable as a precaution with a foot injury, and Lynn Lynn Williams working her way back to 90-minute fitness after a hamstring injury. Competition in the SheBelieves Cup has further cemented her place among attackers with just two international windows remaining before the World Cup.

"I just want to win," Swanson emphasized. "We're going into a World Cup and the intensity just needs to be seen and picked up. Honestly, just being able to be more of a leader on this team and have people see that spark, and see the fire, and let's go."