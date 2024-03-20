The United States women's national team will face Germany, Australia and either Zambia or Morocco in the group stage at the Olympics this summer after Wednesday's group stage draw. The Americans open up against the winner of the African playoff between Zambia and Morocco on July 25.

The women's Olympic soccer tournament is considered by some to be the most difficult competition to win. Just 12 teams will participate in the upcoming Paris games starting July 25 and conclude with the gold medal match on August 10.

It will be the first time the Olympic soccer tournaments conclude with the women's final. The top two teams from each group and the best third-place group finishers will advance into the knockout rounds.

Canada are the reigning gold medalists and will defend their title alongside tournament hosts France in Group A. While USA will try and change the color of their recent Bronze medal as the favorites in Group B. 2023 FIFA World Cup champions Spain were drawn as leaders of Group C and will open their Olympic tournament against Brazil.

The Americans will face Germany on July 28 and Australia on July 31.

Let's take a look at the groups:

Group A

France



Colombia



Canada



New Zealand



Group B

USA



Zambia/Morocco



Germany



Australia



Group C